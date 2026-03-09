Xavi finally reveals why Messi didn't return to Barcelona

Xavi Hernández says Lionel Messi’s return to Barcelona after the 2022 World Cup was “a done deal,” but club president Joan Laporta blocked the move despite La Liga approval.

Former Barcelona manager Xavi Hernández has revealed that Lionel Messi was close to returning to FC Barcelona after the 2022 World Cup, but club president Joan Laporta stopped the move despite initial approval from Spain’s football authorities.

Speaking in an interview with Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia, Xavi said the transfer had effectively been agreed and that Messi himself was eager to return to Camp Nou after leading Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar.

“Leo Messi back to Barcelona was a done deal after that World Cup won by Argentina. It was done," Xavi said.

He added that the club had even received regulatory clearance for the move.

We also had La Liga’s green light and Messi wanted to return… but Laporta stopped the signing.

According to Xavi, the Barcelona president ultimately halted the deal because he feared Messi’s return would create internal tensions within the club.

“Laporta told me that if Leo came back, there would be a wage war and he couldn't afford that,” Xavi explained.

Reports say Laporta believed the Argentine’s return could trigger a “power war” at the club and complicate the already fragile financial situation Barcelona were facing at the time.

Messi left Barcelona in 2021 after the club was unable to renew his contract due to strict financial regulations imposed by La Liga. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner subsequently joined Paris Saint‑Germain, ending a legendary two-decade spell with the Catalan giants.

Following Argentina’s victory at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, speculation about a Barcelona reunion intensified, with many fans hoping the club icon would return for a final chapter at Camp Nou.

However, Xavi’s latest remarks suggest that the move collapsed at the final stage due to the club’s leadership rather than regulatory barriers.

Messi’s Dream Barcelona Return Was Stopped by Laporta — Xavi RevealsAfter leaving PSG in 2023, Messi eventually joined Inter Miami CF in the United States, where he continues his career while Barcelona move forward with a new sporting project.

