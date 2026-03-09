Advertisement

GoldBod Jewellery breaks silence on its role in Nana Aba Anamoaah’s Women of Valour 2026

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 09:37 - 09 March 2026
Advertisement

A subsidiary of the Ghana Gold Board, GoldBod Jewellery Limited, has clarified its role in the 2026 Women of Valour event held in the United Kingdom following social media criticism suggesting the company sponsored the programme.

Advertisement

The event, organised by Ghanaian broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah, took place on March 7 at the London Hilton on Park Lane and brought together professional women for networking and discussions ahead of International Women’s Day.

Questions emerged online after a photograph circulating on social media listed GoldBod Jewellery among the event’s partners. The image prompted criticism from some users who questioned why a company linked to a state institution would appear to be supporting a privately organised event held outside Ghana.

READ ALSO: Ghana Highway Authority announces traffic changes on Accra–Madina road

In response shared on X, GoldBod Jewellery said it did not provide financial sponsorship for the programme. According to the company, its involvement was limited to offering promotional discounts on jewellery purchases to attendees as part of its Ghana Heritage Month campaign.

Advertisement

The company explained,

GoldBod Jewellery Limited is listed as one of the partners of this year’s Women of Valour event because the company offered discounts on jewellery purchases to participants of the programme as part of our ongoing Ghana Heritage Month promotions

The Women of Valour initiative was created to provide a platform for women to connect, share experiences, and discuss professional growth and empowerment.

READ ALSO: Rev Dr Ebenezer Conduah arrested for allegedly defiling minor, filming, uploading on porn sites

Despite the clarification, discussions have continued on social media about the role of public or state-linked institutions in privately organised events, particularly those held outside the country and not widely accessible to the public.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
A 10-Second Kiss Can Transfer Up to 80 Million Bacteria, Study Finds
Lifestyle
09.03.2026
A 10-Second Kiss Can Transfer Up to 80 Million Bacteria, Study Finds
Gov’t bans land transit of rice, sugar and 7 other key products – Full List
News
09.03.2026
Gov’t bans land transit of rice, sugar and 7 other key products – Full List
Top 10 Deadliest Countries in the World: Latest Global Peace Rankings
News
09.03.2026
Top 10 Deadliest Countries in the World: Latest Global Peace Rankings
MC Portfolio claims he rejected GH¢15,000 bribe to alter Shatta Wale project line-up
Entertainment
09.03.2026
MC Portfolio claims he rejected GH¢15,000 bribe to alter Shatta Wale project line-up
GOIL, Star Oil announce fuel supply disruptions - Here's Why
News
09.03.2026
GOIL, Star Oil announce fuel supply disruptions - Here's Why
Girlfriend pours acid on aspiring journalist after he ends relationship
News
09.03.2026
Girlfriend pours acid on aspiring journalist after he ends relationship