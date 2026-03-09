GoldBod Jewellery breaks silence on its role in Nana Aba Anamoaah’s Women of Valour 2026

A subsidiary of the Ghana Gold Board, GoldBod Jewellery Limited, has clarified its role in the 2026 Women of Valour event held in the United Kingdom following social media criticism suggesting the company sponsored the programme.

The event, organised by Ghanaian broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah, took place on March 7 at the London Hilton on Park Lane and brought together professional women for networking and discussions ahead of International Women’s Day.

Questions emerged online after a photograph circulating on social media listed GoldBod Jewellery among the event’s partners. The image prompted criticism from some users who questioned why a company linked to a state institution would appear to be supporting a privately organised event held outside Ghana.

In response shared on X, GoldBod Jewellery said it did not provide financial sponsorship for the programme. According to the company, its involvement was limited to offering promotional discounts on jewellery purchases to attendees as part of its Ghana Heritage Month campaign.

The company explained,

GoldBod Jewellery Limited is listed as one of the partners of this year’s Women of Valour event because the company offered discounts on jewellery purchases to participants of the programme as part of our ongoing Ghana Heritage Month promotions

The Women of Valour initiative was created to provide a platform for women to connect, share experiences, and discuss professional growth and empowerment.

Despite the clarification, discussions have continued on social media about the role of public or state-linked institutions in privately organised events, particularly those held outside the country and not widely accessible to the public.

