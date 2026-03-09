Ebrahim Zolfighari, speaking as a representative of a wing of the IRGC

Ebrahim Zolfighari, speaking as a representative of a wing of the IRGC

Iran threatens wrath on Gulf States after US strikes on energy infrastructure

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard warns the United States has opened a “new chapter” in the conflict after strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure, cautioning regional US allies to restrain Washington or face possible reprisals.

A spokesman for Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has warned that the United States has opened what he called a “new chapter” in the conflict by targeting Iran’s energy infrastructure, cautioning that regional allies hosting American forces could face retaliation if the attacks continue.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ebrahim Zolfighari, speaking as a representative of a wing of the IRGC, said recent strikes on Iranian energy facilities marked a significant escalation in the war.

According to reports by Al Jazeera, Zolfighari said the bombing of energy assets had expanded the scope of the conflict and warned neighboring states allied with Washington to pressure the United States to halt such attacks or risk further reprisals.

The comments come amid a rapidly escalating regional war involving Iran, the United States and Israel, which has seen extensive airstrikes, missile attacks and growing instability across the Middle East.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The conflict intensified after large-scale U.S. and Israeli strikes targeted Iranian military infrastructure and strategic assets. In response, Iran has launched missile and drone attacks against American bases and other targets across the region, raising fears of a wider war.

Recent attacks have also targeted key facilities linked to Iran’s energy sector. Such strikes could have major consequences for global oil markets, as Iran is a significant producer and the region is critical to global energy supplies.

READ ALSO: Andre Dede Ayew scores first goal for NAC Breda in thrilling draw against Feyenoord

Energy infrastructure has become increasingly central to the conflict. Previous strikes in Iran have damaged fuel depots and oil-related facilities, causing large fires and threatening supply disruptions that could ripple through global markets.

Global oil prices have surged past $110 per barrel for the first time since 2022, rattling financial markets as escalating tensions in the Middle East raise fears of a prolonged disruption to global energy supplies.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Zolfighari’s remarks were particularly directed at countries in the Gulf that host American military bases or cooperate closely with Washington. He warned that if those states failed to restrain U.S. military operations, they could face consequences as part of Iran’s retaliatory strategy.

The warning highlights the growing risk that the conflict could spread beyond Iran and Israel into a wider regional confrontation involving Gulf states and other international actors.

The widening conflict has already disrupted shipping and energy markets, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial maritime corridor through which roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply normally passes.

Military threats and attacks in the area have caused shipping disruptions and sharp fluctuations in oil prices.

Advertisement