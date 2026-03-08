Advertisement

Andre Dede Ayew scores first goal for NAC Breda in thrilling draw against Feyenoord

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 19:59 - 08 March 2026
Ghana forward Andre “Dede” Ayew scored his first goal for NAC Breda with a header in their 3-3 Eredivisie draw against Feyenoord, marking a key moment since joining the Dutch club in January 2026.
Ghana international Andre “Dede” Ayew has scored his first goal for Dutch side NAC Breda, marking an important milestone since joining the club earlier this year.

The 36-year-old forward found the back of the net during NAC Breda’s 3–3 draw against Feyenoord in the Dutch Eredivisie on Sunday 8th March, 2026.

Ayew scored with a header in first-half stoppage time, giving the hosts a temporary lead in an entertaining encounter at the Rat Verlegh Stadium.

Feyenoord initially took the lead in the 19th minute through Japanese striker Ayase Ueda, before NAC Breda responded when fellow Ghanaian Kamal Sowah equalised in the 22nd minute.

Ayew then put the home side ahead shortly before halftime with his well-timed header, assisted by former Tottenham midfielder Lewis Holtby.

However, Feyenoord fought back in the second half, with Ueda scoring again to ensure the match ended in a 3–3 draw. Despite the entertaining result, NAC Breda remain in the relegation zone, sitting 17th in the 18-team Eredivisie table.

Ayew joined NAC Breda in January 2026 after spending the first half of the season without a club following the end of his previous contract.

The experienced forward had already begun integrating into the team after making his debut in a 0–0 draw against FC Groningen, as he worked to regain full match fitness.

The goal against Feyenoord is Ayew’s first for NAC Breda since his arrival, and it comes after several appearances as he gradually re-establishes himself in the Dutch top flight.

Ayew, who has enjoyed a long career in Europe and the Middle East, has played for clubs including Marseille, Swansea City, West Ham United, Fenerbahçe, Al-Sadd and Nottingham Forest.

The Ghanaian forward is also one of the most capped players in Ghana’s national team history, having made more than 120 appearances for the Black Stars.

