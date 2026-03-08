Advertisement

Ghanaian man impregnates wife’s sister, blames 3 months of sexual starvation

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 17:09 - 08 March 2026
A married man in Accra admits impregnating his wife’s younger sister after wife refused to sleep with him
A married man in Accra, identified as David Acheampong, has found himself at the centre of a family controversy after impregnating his wife’s younger sister, Okyere Sophia.

Acheampong admitted to the incident and apologised when contacted for his side of the story. He attributed his actions to frustration, claiming that his wife had refused to sleep with him for three months.

For three months my wife hasn’t slept with me, so it was just a mistake. I apologise and regret my actions. Please, I will go and beg her.

Acheampong added that the situation had brought him great embarrassment and revealed that he had initially asked Sophia to terminate the pregnancy.

According to him, the shame surrounding the incident had overwhelmed him. “Because of the disgrace, I even wanted Sophia to abort the baby. I ask for your help,” he added.

The issue was brought to light on Sompa Nkomo, a programme hosted by media personality Oheneni Adazoa, which focuses on addressing domestic and relationship challenges.

Speaking on the programme, Sophia shared her account of events, alleging that Acheampong had repeatedly made advances toward her and often referred to her as his “junior wife.”

She explained that she had consistently rejected his advances and sometimes threatened to inform her sister, which would make him stop temporarily. However, she said the situation escalated one day when her sister was not at home.

Sophia recounted that after taking a bath and wrapping herself in a towel, Acheampong entered her room without knocking. She said a struggle ensued before he had sexual relations with her. According to her, he later gave her money to prevent her from reporting the incident to her sister.

She further disclosed that two months later, Acheampong took her to the hospital where she discovered she was pregnant.

Sophia said Acheampong later asked her to terminate the pregnancy, but she refused. She explained that she cares deeply about her sister and does not want to ruin her marriage, which prompted her to seek advice on what to do next.

