'I helped Emelia Brobbey, but she won’t answer my calls in my difficult time' – Paa George
Veteran Kumawood actor Paa George has openly expressed his disappointment in fellow actress Emelia Brobbey, accusing her of showing ingratitude despite the support he claims to have given her earlier in her career.
In a video circulating on X and sighted online, the actor shared his frustrations, alleging that the actress has distanced herself from him even though he once helped her find her footing in the film industry.
According to Paa George, several attempts to reach Emelia Brobbey by phone have been unsuccessful, a situation he says has left him confused and deeply troubled.
He lamented;
One person I helped in the film industry is Emelia Brobbey, yet she has never helped me in return. She is the only person who has truly disappointed me. I don’t know what I may have done to deserve this treatment. She doesn’t even answer my calls, so I cannot ask her if I have wronged her in any way
The veteran actor also pointed out that, ironically, some colleagues whom he did not personally assist in their careers have been the ones offering him support during his difficult moments.
He said;
Some actors occasionally call me just to say they have sent me money, but that has never happened with Emelia Brobbey
He further appealed to the actress to reach out to him, noting that her silence continues to weigh on his mind.
He added;
She shouldn’t allow me to keep worrying about her before I die. Even people who are not close to me are helping me. If she had answered any of my calls, I would have told her exactly how I feel
A video of the actor sharing his concerns has since been circulating online.
"One person I have helped in the movie industry is Emelia Brobbey but in my difficult time, she refused to answer my calls" - Legendary Actor Paa George pic.twitter.com/D2AsaN51fu— Dr Sneaker Nyame (@_sneakernyame) March 5, 2026