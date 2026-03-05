'I’m jealous of what Mahama has done for Rex Omar and other creatives' – Fredyma cries

Veteran Ghanaian sound engineer and producer Fredyma says he wishes he could enjoy the benefits his fellow creatives are receiving under President John Dramani Mahama.

Ghanaian sound engineer and music producer Fred Kyei Mensah, widely known as Fredyma, has voiced his disappointment over what he believes to be years of neglect by the New Patriotic Party (NPP), despite his loyalty and support for the party.

In an interview on Joy Prime on 5 March 2026, Fredyma explained that he felt deeply hurt after not being given any opportunities during the party’s eight years in power, even though he has remained active both in politics and within Ghana’s creative industry.

He admitted that the recognition and support currently being given to creatives under the leadership of John Dramani Mahama has stirred feelings of envy in him.

Sometimes I feel very strongly about certain matters. I’m also involved in politics with my NPP people. For eight years, whenever they travelled, none of them called me, even though I’m part of the creative industry and should have been included

He said;

Look at what President Mahama has done for Rex Omar and other creatives, I’m jealous of it. I have struggled for eight years, yet there is nothing to show for it

Fredyma also expressed hope that former Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia might remember him if he eventually gets the opportunity to lead the country.

He lamented;

Perhaps if Dr Mahamudu Bawumia becomes President one day, he will remember me. It hurts me deeply. The President travels around the world and takes creatives along, but I’m always excluded.

The veteran producer further revealed that he had proposed several initiatives aimed at promoting Ghana’s creative industry, but none of them received attention. One of his ideas, he explained, involved visiting schools to identify and nurture young musical talent.

He explained;

Someone like me can discover talents for you and showcase them. I proposed a concept where we would visit different schools. All I needed was a van so we could go around, record a song with a school like Achimota, and post it on social media. Achimota alumni across the world would support it

However, he said his proposal was ignored at the time, although he believes similar ideas are now being implemented.

He claimed;

I shared the idea with them, but they paid no attention to me. Now President Mahama is implementing something similar

Fredyma also lamented that, despite his professional background as a sound engineer, he was rarely invited to assist with programmes or events.

He said;

As a sound engineer, there has never been a time when they had a programme and asked me to come and handle the sound or fix a mixer