British-Ghanaian rapper Dsavv rearrested in France after escaping from jail twice

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 08:51 - 05 March 2026
After escaping from a London hospital and daring police to catch him online, Ghanaian rapper Dsavv has been arrested in France, bringing his brief run from the law to an end.
A 21-year-old Ghanaian prisoner who mocked police on social media after escaping custody twice within a week has reportedly been rearrested in France.

The suspect, Daniel Boakye, also known in music circles as Dsavv, initially escaped from Lewisham Hospital in south-east London. He had been taken there for medical treatment while serving a prison sentence in the United Kingdom.

Following his escape, Boakye posted several videos online in which he appeared to taunt the authorities, daring them to capture him. In the clips, he boldly claimed he would not return to prison or allow himself to be deported to Ghana.

However, according to recent reports, the fugitive was eventually apprehended in the small French town of La Bouëxière, a community with a population of roughly 5,000 residents.

Boakye was reportedly arrested on 2 March 2026 after French authorities alerted the Metropolitan Police Service in the United Kingdom. Arrangements are now said to be underway to facilitate his return to Britain.

The rapper had previously been sentenced in 2023 to six years and five months’ imprisonment for his role in a robbery gang that targeted victims at knifepoint. According to investigators, members of the group forced victims to reveal their mobile phone passcodes before stealing cryptocurrency worth approximately £115,000. The gang also used victims’ bank details to pay for taxi rides and purchase mobile top-up vouchers.

Earlier, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police confirmed the escape and the subsequent search for the suspect.

The spokesperson said;

We are searching for a 21-year-old man who absconded from Lewisham Hospital at around 3:05 pm on Sunday, 15 February

Officers gave chase but were unable to detain Boakye before he left the building.

His dramatic arrest in France has brought an end to a brief international manhunt that began with his daring escape and provocative online posts.

