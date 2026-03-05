Here’s What Ghanaians Will Gain From the Bilateral Agreement With St Kitts and Nevis

Ghanaians are set to benefit from visa-free travel and new job opportunities after Ghana and Saint Kitts and Nevis signed a bilateral agreement expanding cooperation.

Ghanaians are expected to enjoy expanded travel opportunities and new employment prospects following the signing of a visa exemption and bilateral labour agreement between Ghana and Saint Kitts and Nevis.

The agreement, signed at Jubilee House on Wednesday, March 4, by John Dramani Mahama and Terrance Michael Drew, extends visa-free travel to holders of ordinary passports.

Previously, a 2018 agreement between the two countries allowed visa-free travel only for holders of diplomatic and service passports. The new arrangement now allows ordinary passport holders to travel between the two countries without the need for visas, making travel easier for tourism, business, and cultural exchange.

Easier travel opportunities

One of the major benefits for Ghanaians is the removal of visa requirements when travelling to Saint Kitts and Nevis. This means Ghanaian citizens with ordinary passports can visit the Caribbean nation without going through lengthy visa application processes.

According to President Mahama, the move is a practical step that will strengthen people-to-people relations while boosting tourism and trade between the two nations.

Employment opportunities abroad

Another key benefit for Ghanaians is the potential for job opportunities in Saint Kitts and Nevis. As part of the agreements signed during the state visit, the two leaders also endorsed a bilateral labour agreement that will facilitate the recruitment of Ghanaian medical professionals to the Caribbean nation.

Under the arrangement, skilled workers such as nurses, teachers and other technical professionals from Ghana may be recruited to help address workforce shortages in Saint Kitts and Nevis.

This development could create new international employment pathways for Ghanaian professionals seeking opportunities abroad.

Strengthened economic cooperation

Beyond travel and labour mobility, both countries also agreed to explore deeper collaboration in several sectors. These include tourism development, renewable energy, climate-resilient agriculture, the blue economy, heritage promotion and cultural industries.

President Mahama noted that the agreements reflect growing trust and cooperation between the two countries and demonstrate a shared commitment to strengthening economic and social ties.