Ibrahim Mahama And Other Rich Ghanaian Businessmen Who Own Private Jets

Ibrahim Mahama And Other Rich Ghanaian Businessmen Who Own Private Jets

Ibrahim Mahama And Other Rich Ghanaian Businessmen Who Own Private Jets

Discover Ibrahim Mahama and other wealthy Ghanaian businessmen who own private jets. Explore their businesses, sources of wealth, and the luxury assets that reflect their success.

Private jet ownership in Ghana remains rare and largely confined to a small circle of high-net-worth business leaders. While social media speculation often links celebrities to private aircraft, confirmed associations tend to involve industrialists whose operations span multiple sectors and countries.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following the purchase of a new private jet — a Bombardier Global 6500 — by businessman Ibrahim Mahama, conversations about who is wealthy enough to conveniently own private jets in Ghana have come to the fore.

Here are some prominent Ghanaian business figures publicly known to own or be associated with private jets.

1. Daniel McKorley

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dr Daniel McKorley, popularly known as McDan via facebook.com/drdanielmckorley/photos

Founder and Executive Chairman of the McDan Group, Daniel McKorley is one of the most recognisable figures in Ghana’s private aviation space. Beyond personal use, he has invested significantly in aviation infrastructure through McDan Aviation, which operates private jet services at Kotoka International Airport.

His involvement in aviation extends beyond ownership and reflects broader business interests within the logistics and transport sectors.

2. Ibrahim Mahama

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ibrahim Mahama

The Chief Executive Officer of Engineers & Planners is widely reported to own a Bombardier jet reportedly named Dzata. Ibrahim Mahama’s business interests span mining, construction and heavy industry — sectors that often require frequent international travel and operational mobility. Private aviation, in this context, aligns with the scale and geographic spread of his enterprises.

3. Richard Nii Armah Quaye

Richard Nii-Armah Quaye

The founder of Bills Microcredit has been publicly linked to private jet acquisition in recent years, particularly around his 40th birthday celebrations. While discussions occasionally arise regarding ownership structures — such as leasing arrangements — he is widely associated with private jet use. His inclusion reflects his position among Ghana’s high-profile entrepreneurs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

4. Kevin Okyere

Springfield Energy CEO, Kevin Okyere

As Chief Executive Officer of Springfield Group, an energy company with upstream oil and gas interests, Kevin Okyere is frequently listed among Ghana’s business leaders connected to private aviation. In industries such as energy, where cross-border operations are routine, private aircraft can serve strategic operational purposes rather than purely luxury functions.

Ownership Versus Chartering

It is important to distinguish between Full aircraft ownership

Leasing arrangements

Chartering aircraft on demand

In Ghana, charter services are far more common than outright ownership. The financial commitment associated with owning a private jet extends well beyond the purchase price and includes maintenance, crew salaries, insurance, fuel, hangar fees and regulatory compliance

Conclusion

Private jet ownership in Ghana remains limited to a small group of business magnates whose enterprises operate at significant scale. While public fascination often centres on entertainers and athletes, credible reports consistently link private aircraft ownership primarily to industrialists and corporate leaders.

Advertisement