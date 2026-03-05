Age verification required
This article contains adult content that may be inappropriate for minors. Please confirm that you are 18 years or older to proceed.
Sensitive content ahead
This article contains images or details that some readers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
2025/26 Recruitment: Check Aptitude Test Result Dates for Police, Fire, Prisons, and Immigration
The Ministry of the Interior has announced the release of the aptitude test results for applicants of the 2025/26 security services recruitment exercise. The results, which include the qualification status of all candidates who took the online test, are being published on the applicant portal from Wednesday, 4 March 2026.
Successful candidates will progress to the Medical Screening phase, which will be conducted only once for each qualifying applicant, regardless of the number of agencies applied to. The exercise covers four key security services: Ghana Police Service, Ghana Prisons Service, Ghana National Fire Service, and Ghana Immigration Service.
According to the Ministry, the results will be released in phases based on applicant categories:
Category A: 4th & 5th March 2026
Category B: 6th & 7th March 2026
Category C: 8th & 9th March 2026
Applicants who pass the aptitude test are advised to prepare for the Medical Screening phase, which begins on Monday, 16 March 2026. Screening will take place at the various regional centres selected by candidates during the online application process.
The Ministry has emphasised that the recruitment process is transparent and merit-based, urging applicants to avoid intermediaries or individuals claiming they can influence results. Candidates are encouraged to check the official portal regularly to monitor updates and ensure they meet all requirements for the next phase.
-
-
-
News 18.09.2015Episodes From Vegas Scare Prank!
-
News 27.04.2015Ex-President responds to xenophobic attacks
-
News 01.04.2015President-elect gives acceptance speech
-
News 31.03.2015Video shows rigging in Akwa Ibom