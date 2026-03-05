Advertisement

2025/26 Recruitment: Check Aptitude Test Result Dates for Police, Fire, Prisons, and Immigration

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 10:13 - 05 March 2026
2025/26 security services recruitment: Interior Ministry Extends Aptitude Test Dates
The Ministry of the Interior publishes aptitude test results for the 2025/26 security services recruitment. Successful Police, Fire, Prisons, and Immigration applicants will proceed to medical screening starting 16 March 2026.
The Ministry of the Interior has announced the release of the aptitude test results for applicants of the 2025/26 security services recruitment exercise. The results, which include the qualification status of all candidates who took the online test, are being published on the applicant portal from Wednesday, 4 March 2026.

Successful candidates will progress to the Medical Screening phase, which will be conducted only once for each qualifying applicant, regardless of the number of agencies applied to. The exercise covers four key security services: Ghana Police Service, Ghana Prisons Service, Ghana National Fire Service, and Ghana Immigration Service.

According to the Ministry, the results will be released in phases based on applicant categories:

  • Category A: 4th & 5th March 2026

  • Category B: 6th & 7th March 2026

  • Category C: 8th & 9th March 2026

2025 Internal Security Services Recruitment: All You Need to Know About the New E-Portal

Applicants who pass the aptitude test are advised to prepare for the Medical Screening phase, which begins on Monday, 16 March 2026. Screening will take place at the various regional centres selected by candidates during the online application process.

The Ministry has emphasised that the recruitment process is transparent and merit-based, urging applicants to avoid intermediaries or individuals claiming they can influence results. Candidates are encouraged to check the official portal regularly to monitor updates and ensure they meet all requirements for the next phase.

