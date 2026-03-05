Adina Thembi explains her break from the music scene: ‘I was going through self-discovery’

Adina Thembi says her time away from the spotlight helped her rediscover herself and recharge as she prepares to return to the music scene with renewed energy.

Award-winning Ghanaian singer Adina Thembi has shed light on her reduced presence in the music industry in recent times, explaining that she intentionally stepped back to reconnect with herself and rebuild her energy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During an interview on MX24 on 3 March 2026, the vocalist revealed that although she continued to release music during that period, the response did not quite match the momentum she previously enjoyed.

She explained;

I did release some projects, but I guess the momentum wasn’t there like it used to be. People picked it up and started questioning what was going on with me and where I was, which I understand

Advertisement

Advertisement

Adina indicated that the phase coincided with a period of personal reflection and growth. According to her, while new songs were being released, she was also navigating a journey of rediscovery.

She said;

All through the period that I was releasing projects, I was also going through the process of self-discovery, finding myself again and recharging. The industry can sometimes drain you.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The singer added that creating space away from the spotlight proved essential for her mental and emotional well-being.

She added;

I felt those moments where I stepped away allowed me to refresh and recuperate, because right now the energy is fully back.

Her comments suggest a renewed sense of purpose as she prepares to re-engage with fans and the music scene with revitalised enthusiasm.

Advertisement