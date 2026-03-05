Advertisement

Adina Thembi explains her break from the music scene: ‘I was going through self-discovery’

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 09:26 - 05 March 2026
Adina Thembi
Adina Thembi
Adina Thembi says her time away from the spotlight helped her rediscover herself and recharge as she prepares to return to the music scene with renewed energy.
Advertisement

Award-winning Ghanaian singer Adina Thembi has shed light on her reduced presence in the music industry in recent times, explaining that she intentionally stepped back to reconnect with herself and rebuild her energy.

Advertisement

During an interview on MX24 on 3 March 2026, the vocalist revealed that although she continued to release music during that period, the response did not quite match the momentum she previously enjoyed.

READ MORE: British-Ghanaian rapper Dsavv rearrested in France after escaping from jail twice

She explained;

I did release some projects, but I guess the momentum wasn’t there like it used to be. People picked it up and started questioning what was going on with me and where I was, which I understand
Advertisement

READ MORE: Nana Agradaa flaunts brand-new 2026 registered car days after her release from prison

Adina indicated that the phase coincided with a period of personal reflection and growth. According to her, while new songs were being released, she was also navigating a journey of rediscovery.

She said;

READ MORE: Behind-the-scenes video of how Stonebwoy keeps ‘cooking’ hit songs emerges

All through the period that I was releasing projects, I was also going through the process of self-discovery, finding myself again and recharging. The industry can sometimes drain you.
Advertisement

The singer added that creating space away from the spotlight proved essential for her mental and emotional well-being.

She added;

MUST READ: Counsellor Lutterodt fires at Asiamah after Agradaa’s release: 'He deserves no applause'

I felt those moments where I stepped away allowed me to refresh and recuperate, because right now the energy is fully back.

Her comments suggest a renewed sense of purpose as she prepares to re-engage with fans and the music scene with revitalised enthusiasm.

Advertisement
@mx24gh I took a break for self-discovery, but now the energy is back. — @adina_thembi #mx24gh #funfearlessfactual #TheAMClub #StayFar #Becoming ♬ original sound - MX24
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Entertainment
07.01.2026
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Nana Yaa Amoaa Bediako explains why traditional marriages shouldn't be held at event centres
Lifestyle
05.03.2026
Nana Yaa Amoaa Bediako explains why traditional marriages shouldn't be held at event centres
Ghana secures major AI deal with Chinese tech giant as $250M AI centre and 5G plans advance
News
05.03.2026
Ghana secures major AI deal with Chinese tech giant as $250M AI centre and 5G plans advance
Angry Ghanaian woman demands GH¢15,000 refund after buttock enlargement products fail
Lifestyle
05.03.2026
Angry Ghanaian woman demands GH¢15,000 refund after buttock enlargement products fail
2025/26 Recruitment: Check Aptitude Test Result Dates for Police, Fire, Prisons, and Immigration
News
05.03.2026
2025/26 Recruitment: Check Aptitude Test Result Dates for Police, Fire, Prisons, and Immigration
Big blow for fans and local content as MultiChoice shuts down Showmax over ‘unsustainable loss
Entertainment
05.03.2026
Big blow for fans and local content as MultiChoice shuts down Showmax over ‘unsustainable loss
Adina Thembi
Entertainment
05.03.2026
Adina Thembi explains her break from the music scene: ‘I was going through self-discovery’