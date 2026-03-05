Nana Agradaa flaunts brand-new 2026 registered car days after her release from prison

Fresh from prison, Nana Agradaa’s grand arrival at her church in a luxury convoy has ignited debate and curiosity across social media.

Controversial evangelist Patricia Asiedua Asiamah, widely known as Agradaa, has stirred fresh debate online after making a dramatic public return shortly after her release from the Nsawam Female Prison.

On Tuesday, 3 March 2026, the founder of Heaven Way Champion International Ministry arrived at her church premises accompanied by a three-vehicle convoy, immediately drawing the attention of supporters and curious onlookers gathered at the location.

A video circulating on TikTok, shared by the account ydmedia, captured what appeared to be a white Hyundai Palisade parked inside the church compound. The luxury SUV, reportedly part of the convoy, bore a customised registration plate inscribed ‘Agradaa 1’. An image of the televangelist was also displayed on the rear screen of the vehicle.

Her arrival quickly created a buzz at the venue, as many spectators moved closer to catch a glimpse of the vehicle while others recorded the moment on their phones.

The clip, which has been widely circulated across social media, carried the caption: ‘Nana Agradaa unveils a brand-new 2026 registered car shortly after her release.’

As of the time this report was filed, the footage had generated significant online engagement, with reactions ranging from admiration to scepticism among social media users.

Agradaa’s bold re-emergence comes shortly after the Amasaman High Court reviewed and reduced her earlier custodial sentence, paving the way for her release.

Her return to public life continues to attract attention, with many observers keenly watching her next moves as conversations surrounding the controversial preacher intensify across digital platforms.