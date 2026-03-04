Advertisement

10 Ghanaian Gospel Musicians Leading The Industry Right Now

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 16:26 - 04 March 2026
Celestine Donkor
Celestine Donkor
From historic VGMA wins to sold-out worship concerts, these ten gospel artistes continue to define and elevate Ghana’s thriving gospel music scene.
Ghana’s gospel music scene remains one of the most vibrant and spiritually influential on the African continent. From packed auditoriums in Accra to international stages across Europe and North America, Ghanaian gospel artistes have carried messages of faith, hope and worship far beyond the country’s borders.

This ranking highlights ten musicians whose award records, industry recognition and enduring impact have helped shape modern Ghanaian gospel music.

1. Joe Mettle

Joe Mettle made history in 2017 as the first gospel musician to win Artiste of the Year at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA). Known for worship anthems such as ‘Bo Noo Ni’, ‘My Everything’, ‘Nhyira’ and ‘Yesu Adi Nkunim’, he has released multiple studio albums, including The Experience (2021).

Beyond recording, he organises the annual Praise Reloaded concert, one of the most patronised gospel events in Ghana, and serves as a brand ambassador for several major companies.

joe mettle

2. Diana Hamilton

Widely respected for her consistency and vocal excellence, Diana Hamilton has produced modern classics such as ‘Adom (Grace)’ and ‘Mo Ne Yo (Well Done)’. Her ability to blend traditional Ghanaian musical elements with contemporary gospel has earned her multiple awards and a loyal fan base across generations.

Diana Hamilton
Diana Hamilton

3. Ohemaa Mercy

Ohemaa Mercy stands among Ghana’s most prominent female gospel musicians. With six studio albums, she is also the founder of the Tehillah Experience, one of the country’s largest annual gospel gatherings. The 2018 edition featured American gospel minister Juanita Bynum.

In addition to ministry, she has established herself as an entrepreneur with interests in real estate and fashion.

Ohemaa Mercy
Ohemaa Mercy

4. Sonnie Badu

Based in the United Kingdom, Sonnie Badu has built an international gospel brand. Songs such as ‘Baba’ and ‘Wonder God’ reflect his fusion of African rhythms and contemporary worship. He hosts large-scale gospel events at Ghana’s Independence Square and has earned recognition in the diaspora, particularly in the United States.

Sonnie Badu
Sonnie Badu

5. Obaapa Christy

Celebrated for her powerful vocals and passionate ministry, Obaapa Christy has remained a consistent presence in Ghana’s gospel industry. Her music continues to resonate strongly with audiences across different age groups.

Obaapa Christy
Obaapa Christy

6. Joyce Blessing

Nicknamed ‘Unbreakable’, Joyce Blessing is known for her energetic performances and unique blend of gospel, Afrobeat and highlife influences. Since debuting with Obi Ntu Nyame Fo in 2007, she has amassed numerous awards. Songs such as ‘I Swerve It’, *‘Adam Nana’ and ‘Repent’*remain popular within the gospel community.

Joyce Blessing
Joyce Blessing

7.Nacee

Born Nana Osei, Nacee is widely regarded as one of the most versatile and accomplished figures in Ghanaian gospel music. A singer, songwriter, record producer and multi-instrumentalist, he has spent decades shaping the genre both on stage and behind the scenes.

He serves as the lead vocalist of the inspirational group No Tribe and is the founder and chief executive of Tone Hall Studios, a state-of-the-art recording and live production facility in Accra. Through his work in the studio, Nacee has helped redefine the sonic identity of Ghanaian gospel, blending contemporary production techniques with rich indigenous African rhythms, layered percussion and polished vocal arrangements.

His recent single ‘Aseda’ dominated gospel charts for more than a year and earned Best Gospel Song at the 2024 Ghana Gospel Music Awards. At the third edition of the Praise Achievement Awards, held in November 2024 at Perez Dome in Accra, Nacee emerged as the night’s biggest winner, claiming five major honours — including Most Engaged Song of the Year, Song of the Year, Male Artiste of the Year and the ultimate Artiste of the Year award.

These achievements further solidify his position as a leading force in contemporary Ghanaian gospel music.

Nacee
Nacee

8. Perez Musik

Perez Musik rose to prominence with the worship anthem ‘Hewale Lala (You Deserve It All)’, which garnered millions of views online. At the 24th VGMA in 2023, he received six nominations and won Songwriter of the Year and Best Male Vocal Performance.

He is the founder of Rhema City of Worship and hosts the annual Glorified concert series, strengthening his influence within Accra’s worship community.

Perez Musik
Perez Musik

9. MOG Music

Born Nana Yaw Boakye, MOG Music has emerged as a leading contemporary worship voice. His VGMA-nominated single ‘Jesus’ (2021) exemplifies his modern, radio-friendly worship style, which appeals to younger audiences while retaining spiritual depth.

10. Celestine Donkor

Celestine Donkor’s journey began in church before she transitioned into professional music under the mentorship of producer Fred Kyei Mensah. A graduate of the University of Ghana, she gained widespread recognition with her album Agbebolo (Bread of Life).

Her accolades include multiple honours at the National Gospel Music Awards and the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards. Known as the ‘Gospel Soldier’, she hosts the annual *Celestial Praise* concert and has collaborated with several leading gospel artistes across Africa.

Celestine Donkor
Celestine Donkor

Ghana’s gospel music landscape continues to flourish. The artistes listed above represent decades of dedication, innovation and spiritual conviction. From major award stages to local church crusades, their voices continue to inspire millions and cement Ghana’s position as a powerhouse in African gospel music.

