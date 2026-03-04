Mamprobi Child Theft Case: Court grants suspect GH¢200,000 bail

DOVVSU Circuit Court grants GH¢200,000 bail to suspect in Mamprobi child theft case as prosecution outlines allegations in court.

The DOVVSU Circuit Court has granted GH¢200,000 bail to a 33-year-old trader, Latifa Salifu, who has been charged with allegedly stealing a baby from a health facility in Accra.

The court admitted the accused to bail with two sureties, one of whom must justify with landed property valued at GH¢150,000. The sureties are required to deposit their Ghana Cards with the Court Registry. Salifu has also been directed to surrender all her travel documents and report to the case investigator every Monday and Thursday at 1:00 p.m. until further orders of the court.

She pleaded not guilty to one count of child stealing.

Stolen baby rescued in dramatic police operation at Mamprobi Polyclinic; suspect arrested

Chief Inspector Opoku Aniagyei told the court that investigations had been concluded and that an amended charge sheet had replaced the earlier provisional charge. The court subsequently struck out the previous charge and proceeded to take the plea of the accused on the amended charge.

Counsel for the accused, Dr Hamisu Muhammad, prayed the court to grant bail, stating that his client had cooperated fully with the Police since her arrest on 17 February 2026. He argued that she has a fixed place of abode, is engaged in lawful trade as a clothes dealer, and is not a flight risk.

Although the prosecution did not oppose the bail application, it urged the court to impose strict conditions to ensure the accused’s attendance throughout the trial.

The prosecution alleges that the complainant, Precious Ankomah, delivered a baby through a caesarean section at the Mamprobi Polyclinic on 14 February 2026. On 17 February at about 7:00 a.m., the accused allegedly took the baby from the ward under the pretext of administering medication and failed to return. The child was subsequently reported missing, leading to investigations and her arrest.

