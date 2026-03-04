Age verification required
This article contains adult content that may be inappropriate for minors. Please confirm that you are 18 years or older to proceed.
Sensitive content ahead
This article contains images or details that some readers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
Mamprobi Child Theft Case: Court grants suspect GH¢200,000 bail
The DOVVSU Circuit Court has granted GH¢200,000 bail to a 33-year-old trader, Latifa Salifu, who has been charged with allegedly stealing a baby from a health facility in Accra.
The court admitted the accused to bail with two sureties, one of whom must justify with landed property valued at GH¢150,000. The sureties are required to deposit their Ghana Cards with the Court Registry. Salifu has also been directed to surrender all her travel documents and report to the case investigator every Monday and Thursday at 1:00 p.m. until further orders of the court.
She pleaded not guilty to one count of child stealing.
Chief Inspector Opoku Aniagyei told the court that investigations had been concluded and that an amended charge sheet had replaced the earlier provisional charge. The court subsequently struck out the previous charge and proceeded to take the plea of the accused on the amended charge.
Counsel for the accused, Dr Hamisu Muhammad, prayed the court to grant bail, stating that his client had cooperated fully with the Police since her arrest on 17 February 2026. He argued that she has a fixed place of abode, is engaged in lawful trade as a clothes dealer, and is not a flight risk.
Although the prosecution did not oppose the bail application, it urged the court to impose strict conditions to ensure the accused’s attendance throughout the trial.
The prosecution alleges that the complainant, Precious Ankomah, delivered a baby through a caesarean section at the Mamprobi Polyclinic on 14 February 2026. On 17 February at about 7:00 a.m., the accused allegedly took the baby from the ward under the pretext of administering medication and failed to return. The child was subsequently reported missing, leading to investigations and her arrest.
The baby was later diagnosed with jaundice and scheduled for referral to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.
-
-
-
News 18.09.2015Episodes From Vegas Scare Prank!
-
News 27.04.2015Ex-President responds to xenophobic attacks
-
News 01.04.2015President-elect gives acceptance speech
-
News 31.03.2015Video shows rigging in Akwa Ibom