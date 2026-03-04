Advertisement

Behind-the-scenes video of how Stonebwoy keeps ‘cooking’ hit songs emerges

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 13:34 - 04 March 2026
Stonebwoy
From studio sessions to final master — new footage reveals how Stonebwoy and Mix Master Garzy brought ‘Silent Samurai’ to life.
Advertisement

An exclusive glimpse into the studio craft of Stonebwoy has emerged online, offering fans a rare look at how one of his latest hits came to life.

Advertisement

The behind-the-scenes footage, shared by renowned producer Mix Master Garzy, captures the recording and production sessions for the track ‘Silent Samurai’. Rather than a polished final product, the clip reveals the raw creative energy inside the studio, moments of experimentation, layered vocals and fine-tuning that ultimately shaped the song.

Throughout the video, the synergy between artiste and producer is unmistakable. Beats are adjusted, melodies are refined and vocal deliveries are reworked, demonstrating the patience and precision required to transform an idea into a finished record.

READ MORE: Counsellor Lutterodt fires at Asiamah after Agradaa’s release: 'He deserves no applause'

Supporters have since flooded social media with praise, applauding both men for their work ethic and consistency. For many, the footage serves as further proof of why Stonebwoy remains a dominant force in Ghana’s music scene.

Advertisement

‘Silent Samurai’ itself embodies quiet authority and disciplined confidence. Built on commanding chants, a hard-hitting rhythm and an intense sonic atmosphere, the track channels the mindset of a warrior who moves strategically and speaks through results rather than noise.

READ MORE: Efya reacts to Agradaa’s return to church after prison release: ‘She’s fitting to do it again’

The song reflects a seasoned artiste who understands that longevity is earned through resilience and focus. Each verse underscores themes of self-belief, calculated movement and mental toughness.

More than just another release, ‘Silent Samurai’ positions itself as a motivational anthem, a soundtrack for individuals who prefer to grind in silence while protecting their lane and letting achievement make the loudest statement.

READ MORE: Plantain chips seller defends use of plastic bags in frying: ‘There’s nothing wrong with it’

Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Entertainment
07.01.2026
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Celestine Donkor
Entertainment
04.03.2026
10 Ghanaian Gospel Musicians Leading The Industry Right Now
Mamprobi Child Theft Case: Court grants suspect GH¢200,000 bail
News
04.03.2026
Mamprobi Child Theft Case: Court grants suspect GH¢200,000 bail
SPEECH BY HEAD OF CHANNEL: AKWAABA MAGIC – NOSISA DOE  5 Years of Akwaaba Magic
Entertainment
04.03.2026
SPEECH BY HEAD OF CHANNEL: AKWAABA MAGIC – NOSISA DOE  5 Years of Akwaaba Magic  
2026 WC: Good news for fans as U.S. Embassy in Accra opens more visa appointment slots
News
04.03.2026
2026 WC: Good news for fans as U.S. Embassy in Accra opens more visa appointment slots
Behind-the-scenes video of how Stonebwoy keeps ‘cooking’ hit songs emerges
Entertainment
04.03.2026
Behind-the-scenes video of how Stonebwoy keeps ‘cooking’ hit songs emerges
Here's Why Some Women’s Noses Look Bigger During Pregnancy?
Lifestyle
04.03.2026
Here's Why Some Women’s Noses Look Bigger During Pregnancy?