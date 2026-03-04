Counsellor Lutterodt fires at Asiamah after Agradaa’s release: 'He deserves no applause'

Counsellor Lutterodt challenges claims that Angel Asiamah fought for Nana Agradaa’s release, sparking fresh debate over the preacher’s return home.

Cyril George Carstensen Lutterodt, popularly known as Counsellor Lutterodt, has weighed in on the public praise being showered on Angel Asiamah following the release of his wife, Patricia Asiedua Asiamah, widely known as Nana Agradaa or Mama Pat.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After the preacher regained her freedom on Tuesday, 3 March 2026, many Ghanaians commended Angel Asiamah for standing by her throughout her incarceration. Supporters applauded what they described as his loyalty and persistence in seeking her release.

On his morning programme Onua Maakye, aired on Onua TV, broadcaster Blessing Godsbrain Smart, known as Captain Smart, publicly welcomed Nana Agradaa home. He remarked that imprisonment at Nsawam is far from easy and praised Asiamah for what he termed unwavering support.

Captain Smart said;

Advertisement

Advertisement

Agradaa’s husband has done really well. He has fought a good fight because it’s not easy

He further suggested that although some people assumed Asiamah might take advantage of his wife’s absence, he instead remained focused and committed to securing her return.

However, Counsellor Lutterodt has taken a sharply different view.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an interview on 3 March 2026, the controversial relationship coach dismissed claims that Angel Asiamah deserved special recognition. According to him, it was due legal process, not spousal effort, that led to Agradaa’s release.

He argued that the accolades being directed at Asiamah were misplaced and questioned the basis for the public admiration. Lutterodt further claimed that prior to Agradaa’s imprisonment, her church was functioning effectively, but during her absence it reportedly struggled under her husband’s oversight.

Referring to videos that circulated online before the church premises were repainted, he suggested that the ministry’s condition reflected poor management.

He asserted;

Advertisement

Advertisement

Angel Asiamah would suffer if Agradaa didn’t come back because he has nothing to offer. Just look at the state of Heaven Way Champion International Ministry before Agradaa was released

He also challenged the narrative of loyalty surrounding Asiamah.

He added;

Those saying Asiamah was loyal, did he bail Agradaa with his hard-earned money? I am not looking down on him, but Ghanaians should put him in a position where Agradaa might consider sacking him