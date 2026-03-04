Age verification required
This article contains adult content that may be inappropriate for minors. Please confirm that you are 18 years or older to proceed.
Sensitive content ahead
This article contains images or details that some readers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
Counsellor Lutterodt fires at Asiamah after Agradaa’s release: 'He deserves no applause'
Cyril George Carstensen Lutterodt, popularly known as Counsellor Lutterodt, has weighed in on the public praise being showered on Angel Asiamah following the release of his wife, Patricia Asiedua Asiamah, widely known as Nana Agradaa or Mama Pat.
After the preacher regained her freedom on Tuesday, 3 March 2026, many Ghanaians commended Angel Asiamah for standing by her throughout her incarceration. Supporters applauded what they described as his loyalty and persistence in seeking her release.
On his morning programme Onua Maakye, aired on Onua TV, broadcaster Blessing Godsbrain Smart, known as Captain Smart, publicly welcomed Nana Agradaa home. He remarked that imprisonment at Nsawam is far from easy and praised Asiamah for what he termed unwavering support.
READ MORE: Efya reacts to Agradaa’s return to church after prison release: ‘She’s fitting to do it again’
Captain Smart said;
Agradaa’s husband has done really well. He has fought a good fight because it’s not easy
@phamous.com
Captain Smart reacts on the release of Agradaa😳Praises Asiamah 👏👏👏👏♬ original sound - Momo blogs✔️
He further suggested that although some people assumed Asiamah might take advantage of his wife’s absence, he instead remained focused and committed to securing her return.
READ MORE: Plantain chips seller defends use of plastic bags in frying: ‘There’s nothing wrong with it’
However, Counsellor Lutterodt has taken a sharply different view.
In an interview on 3 March 2026, the controversial relationship coach dismissed claims that Angel Asiamah deserved special recognition. According to him, it was due legal process, not spousal effort, that led to Agradaa’s release.
He argued that the accolades being directed at Asiamah were misplaced and questioned the basis for the public admiration. Lutterodt further claimed that prior to Agradaa’s imprisonment, her church was functioning effectively, but during her absence it reportedly struggled under her husband’s oversight.
Referring to videos that circulated online before the church premises were repainted, he suggested that the ministry’s condition reflected poor management.
He asserted;
Angel Asiamah would suffer if Agradaa didn’t come back because he has nothing to offer. Just look at the state of Heaven Way Champion International Ministry before Agradaa was released
He also challenged the narrative of loyalty surrounding Asiamah.
He added;
Those saying Asiamah was loyal, did he bail Agradaa with his hard-earned money? I am not looking down on him, but Ghanaians should put him in a position where Agradaa might consider sacking him
The contrasting opinions have further fuelled debate over Nana Agradaa’s return and the role her husband played during her time in prison, highlighting the divided public sentiment surrounding the controversial preacher’s release.
@cuterossy_ Counselor Lutterodt goes hard on Asiamah. #foryoupage❤️❤️❤️foryou💞💞💜viral💕 #foryoupage #creatorsearchinsights #goviral #fyp ♬ original sound - cuterossy_