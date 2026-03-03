Advertisement

Sarkodie responds to Kwame Adinkra’s criticism over viral smoking video: ‘No excuses’

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 16:26 - 03 March 2026
Sarkodie
Sarkodie says “no excuses” as he acknowledges advice from journalist Kwame Adinkra following backlash over a viral cigar-smoking clip.
Ghanaian rap icon Sarkodie has publicly reacted to criticism from veteran broadcaster Luther King Kwame Adinkra following backlash over a viral video showing him smoking.

In a brief but pointed message shared on X on 2 March 2026, the award-winning musician indicated that he had taken the journalist’s comments on board and would not attempt to defend his actions.

Sarkodie wrote;

To the biggest Boss, Mr Kwame Adinkrah, your advice is taken… No excuses
The discussion began earlier in the week when a clip circulated online showing the rapper smoking a cigar while vibing to and promoting his songs “Wins” and “Losses”. The footage quickly gained traction on social media, drawing mixed reactions from fans and critics alike.

While some supporters viewed the moment as harmless, others questioned why the artiste chose to publicly share such content, particularly given his influence among young audiences.

Adding his voice to the debate, Kwame Adinkra openly expressed disappointment, suggesting that Sarkodie’s conduct did not set the right example. His remarks intensified the conversation and prompted widespread commentary across digital platforms.

Sarkodie’s response, though concise, appears to signal a willingness to accept the criticism without protest, bringing a measured tone to what had become a heated online exchange.

