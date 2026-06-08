2025 African best referee denied entry to U.S. ahead of world cup despite diplomatic passport

Historic Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan, the first official from Somalia selected for a FIFA World Cup, faces uncertainty after reported U.S. visa and entry challenges ahead of the 2026 tournament.

Omar Abdulkadir Artan became the first Somali referee selected for a FIFA World Cup in 2026.

Reports indicate the official faced visa and entry challenges involving the United States ahead of the tournament.

Artan's appointment is regarded as a landmark achievement for Somali and African football.

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The participation of Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan at the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been thrown into uncertainty following reports of visa difficulties involving the United States, one of the tournament's three host countries.

Artan, who made history earlier this year by becoming the first Somali referee selected to officiate at a FIFA World Cup, was among the 52 match officials appointed by FIFA for the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

According to reports, Artan initially faced delays in obtaining a U.S. visa despite being officially selected for World Cup duty.

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The issue sparked concern across social media, with fears that administrative hurdles could jeopardise his participation in the tournament.

However, subsequent reports indicated that the Somali official eventually secured a U.S. visa after intervention and support from Somali diplomatic authorities. The development was seen as clearing the final obstacle to his participation in the World Cup.

Fresh reports emerging on Monday claimed Artan was denied entry upon arrival in the United States and sent back despite his FIFA appointment, although FIFA and U.S. authorities had not publicly commented on the claims at the time of writing.

The situation has attracted significant attention because Artan's appointment was considered one of African football's major success stories.

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Born in Mogadishu, Artan became a FIFA-listed referee in 2018 and has steadily risen through the ranks of international officiating. In 2024, he became the first Somali referee to officiate at the Africa Cup of Nations, overseeing the group-stage match between Tunisia and Namibia.