13 African countries whose citizens can travel to Spain without a visa in 2026

Planning a trip to Spain? Find out the 13 African countries whose citizens can travel to Spain visa-free in 2026.

Spain remains one of the world's most accessible travel destinations in 2026, with its passport ranking among the strongest globally. The country shares the fourth position on the Henley Passport Index, which is based on data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

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For travellers, Spain follows the European Union's Schengen visa rules, meaning entry requirements are determined at the EU level rather than by Spain alone.

According to data from Passport Index and Henley Passport Index, here are all the 13 African countries with visa-free access to Spain.

Citizens of the following thirteen African countries can travel to Spain and other Schengen countries without applying for a traditional visa before departure for short visits:

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Angola

Eswatini

Botswana

Cape Verde

Gambia

Lesotho

Mauritius

Morocco

Sao Tome

Senegal

South Africa

Tunisia

Zambia

Travellers from these countries can stay in Spain for up to 90 days within any 180-day period for tourism, business, or other short-term visits.

Citizens of most African countries, including Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, Algeria, and Egypt, must still apply for a Schengen visa before travelling to Spain. The visa allows successful applicants to visit Spain and other countries in the Schengen Area for up to 90 days within a 180-day period.

Passport Index indicates that citizens of some African countries must obtain an electronic visa (eVisa) or an electronic travel authorisation (eTA) before travelling. Although these options eliminate the need to visit an embassy, travellers must still receive approval online before departure.

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Documents needed for a Spain Schengen visa

Applicants are usually required to provide: A valid passport

Recent passport-sized photographs

Travel medical insurance

Proof of accommodation

Bank statements showing they have enough money for their trip

A confirmed flight booking or travel itinerary