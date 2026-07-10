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27 African countries eligible for visa-free or simplified entry to Canada: See full list

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 16:58 - 10 July 2026
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Canada has been ranked the seventh most powerful passport in the world in the 2026 Henley Passport Index, with Canadian passport holders enjoying visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 183 destinations worldwide.
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  • Canada offers visa-free or simplified entry to citizens of 27 African countries.

  • Eligible travellers can enter through visa-free access, Visa on Arrival or an Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA).

  • See the full list of African countries and their respective entry requirements.

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Also Read: Top 10 fastest countries to obtain a second passport in the World: See list

Compiled using data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the annual index remains one of the most widely recognised benchmarks for measuring global passport strength and international mobility.

Canada has been ranked the seventh most powerful passport in the world in the 2026 Henley Passport Index
Canada has been ranked the seventh most powerful passport in the world in the 2026 Henley Passport Index

While much of the attention surrounding the rankings focuses on where Canadian citizens can travel, the data also offers insight into Canada's own entry policies for foreign nationals. One notable finding is that citizens of 27 African countries are able to travel to Canada without first obtaining a traditional visa through a Canadian embassy or consulate.

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Also Read: https://www.pulse.com.gh/search?q=passport

According to the Henley Passport Index, these travellers are eligible to enter Canada through one of three simplified entry arrangements: visa-free access, Visa on Arrival (VOA) or an Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA). Each option removes the need for a conventional visa application, although the specific requirements differ.

Travellers from visa-free countries can enter Canada without applying for a visa before departure, subject to meeting immigration requirements upon arrival.

Also Read: Top 10 Strongest Passports in the World – 2026 Ranking

Banff, Canada
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Those eligible for a Visa on Arrival can obtain permission to enter at the port of entry, while travellers requiring an Electronic Travel Authorisation must complete a simple online application before boarding their flight. An eTA is generally processed much faster and involves far fewer requirements than a standard visitor visa.

The list includes countries from every region of Africa, ranging from major economies to smaller island states. Southern, Eastern and Western Africa are all represented, reflecting Canada's immigration arrangements and bilateral relationships across the continent.

Also Read: 9 New Countries Ghanaians Can Visit Without a Visa: 2025 Agreements

For eligible travellers, these arrangements can make international travel considerably more convenient.

A picture illustrating visa-free travel
A picture illustrating visa-free travel
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Business travellers can respond more quickly to commercial opportunities, tourists can organise trips with shorter notice, and families can travel without going through lengthy embassy procedures.

Also Read: Here Are the Benefits of Holding a Diplomatic Passport as a Ghanaian

However, the data also highlights the continuing imbalance in global travel freedom. While citizens of 27 African countries benefit from simplified entry procedures, travellers from many other African nations must still apply for a traditional Canadian visa, often involving extensive documentation, application fees and long processing times.

Below is the full list of the 27 African countries whose citizens can travel to Canada without a traditional visa, together with the type of entry arrangement available.

Also Read: How to obtain a passport in Ghana in 2025: Complete guide and current prices

27 African countries eligible for visa-free or simplified entry to Canada

No.

Country

Entry Requirement for Ghanaians

1

Angola

Visa-Free

2

Botswana

Visa-Free

3

Cape Verde Islands

Visa on Arrival (VOA)

4

Comoros Islands

Visa on Arrival (VOA)

5

Djibouti

Visa on Arrival (VOA)

6

Egypt

Visa on Arrival (VOA)

7

Eswatini

Visa-Free

8

Ethiopia

Visa on Arrival (VOA)

9

Guinea-Bissau

Visa on Arrival (VOA)

10

Kenya

Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA)

11

Lesotho

Visa-Free

12

Madagascar

Visa on Arrival (VOA)

13

Malawi

Visa on Arrival (VOA)

14

Mauritius

Visa-Free

15

Morocco

Visa-Free

16

Mozambique

Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA)

17

Namibia

Visa on Arrival (VOA)

18

Rwanda

Visa-Free

19

São Tomé and Príncipe

Visa-Free

20

Senegal

Visa on Arrival (VOA)

21

Seychelles

Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA)

22

Sierra Leone

Visa on Arrival (VOA)

23

South Africa

Visa-Free

24

Suriname

Visa-Free

25

Tunisia

Visa-Free

26

Zambia

Visa-Free

27

Zimbabwe

Visa on Arrival (VOA)

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