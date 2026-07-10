27 African countries eligible for visa-free or simplified entry to Canada: See full list

Canada has been ranked the seventh most powerful passport in the world in the 2026 Henley Passport Index, with Canadian passport holders enjoying visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 183 destinations worldwide.

Canada offers visa-free or simplified entry to citizens of 27 African countries.

Eligible travellers can enter through visa-free access, Visa on Arrival or an Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA).

See the full list of African countries and their respective entry requirements.

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Compiled using data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the annual index remains one of the most widely recognised benchmarks for measuring global passport strength and international mobility.

Canada has been ranked the seventh most powerful passport in the world in the 2026 Henley Passport Index

While much of the attention surrounding the rankings focuses on where Canadian citizens can travel, the data also offers insight into Canada's own entry policies for foreign nationals. One notable finding is that citizens of 27 African countries are able to travel to Canada without first obtaining a traditional visa through a Canadian embassy or consulate.

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Also Read: https://www.pulse.com.gh/search?q=passport

According to the Henley Passport Index, these travellers are eligible to enter Canada through one of three simplified entry arrangements: visa-free access, Visa on Arrival (VOA) or an Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA). Each option removes the need for a conventional visa application, although the specific requirements differ.

Travellers from visa-free countries can enter Canada without applying for a visa before departure, subject to meeting immigration requirements upon arrival.

Banff, Canada

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Those eligible for a Visa on Arrival can obtain permission to enter at the port of entry, while travellers requiring an Electronic Travel Authorisation must complete a simple online application before boarding their flight. An eTA is generally processed much faster and involves far fewer requirements than a standard visitor visa.

The list includes countries from every region of Africa, ranging from major economies to smaller island states. Southern, Eastern and Western Africa are all represented, reflecting Canada's immigration arrangements and bilateral relationships across the continent.

For eligible travellers, these arrangements can make international travel considerably more convenient.

A picture illustrating visa-free travel

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Business travellers can respond more quickly to commercial opportunities, tourists can organise trips with shorter notice, and families can travel without going through lengthy embassy procedures.

Also Read: Here Are the Benefits of Holding a Diplomatic Passport as a Ghanaian

However, the data also highlights the continuing imbalance in global travel freedom. While citizens of 27 African countries benefit from simplified entry procedures, travellers from many other African nations must still apply for a traditional Canadian visa, often involving extensive documentation, application fees and long processing times.

Below is the full list of the 27 African countries whose citizens can travel to Canada without a traditional visa, together with the type of entry arrangement available.

27 African countries eligible for visa-free or simplified entry to Canada