27 African countries eligible for visa-free or simplified entry to Canada: See full list
Canada offers visa-free or simplified entry to citizens of 27 African countries.
Eligible travellers can enter through visa-free access, Visa on Arrival or an Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA).
See the full list of African countries and their respective entry requirements.
Compiled using data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the annual index remains one of the most widely recognised benchmarks for measuring global passport strength and international mobility.
While much of the attention surrounding the rankings focuses on where Canadian citizens can travel, the data also offers insight into Canada's own entry policies for foreign nationals. One notable finding is that citizens of 27 African countries are able to travel to Canada without first obtaining a traditional visa through a Canadian embassy or consulate.
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According to the Henley Passport Index, these travellers are eligible to enter Canada through one of three simplified entry arrangements: visa-free access, Visa on Arrival (VOA) or an Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA). Each option removes the need for a conventional visa application, although the specific requirements differ.
Travellers from visa-free countries can enter Canada without applying for a visa before departure, subject to meeting immigration requirements upon arrival.
Those eligible for a Visa on Arrival can obtain permission to enter at the port of entry, while travellers requiring an Electronic Travel Authorisation must complete a simple online application before boarding their flight. An eTA is generally processed much faster and involves far fewer requirements than a standard visitor visa.
The list includes countries from every region of Africa, ranging from major economies to smaller island states. Southern, Eastern and Western Africa are all represented, reflecting Canada's immigration arrangements and bilateral relationships across the continent.
For eligible travellers, these arrangements can make international travel considerably more convenient.
Business travellers can respond more quickly to commercial opportunities, tourists can organise trips with shorter notice, and families can travel without going through lengthy embassy procedures.
However, the data also highlights the continuing imbalance in global travel freedom. While citizens of 27 African countries benefit from simplified entry procedures, travellers from many other African nations must still apply for a traditional Canadian visa, often involving extensive documentation, application fees and long processing times.
Below is the full list of the 27 African countries whose citizens can travel to Canada without a traditional visa, together with the type of entry arrangement available.
27 African countries eligible for visa-free or simplified entry to Canada
No.
Country
Entry Requirement for Ghanaians
1
Angola
Visa-Free
2
Botswana
Visa-Free
3
Cape Verde Islands
Visa on Arrival (VOA)
4
Comoros Islands
Visa on Arrival (VOA)
5
Djibouti
Visa on Arrival (VOA)
6
Egypt
Visa on Arrival (VOA)
7
Eswatini
Visa-Free
8
Ethiopia
Visa on Arrival (VOA)
9
Guinea-Bissau
Visa on Arrival (VOA)
10
Kenya
Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA)
11
Lesotho
Visa-Free
12
Madagascar
Visa on Arrival (VOA)
13
Malawi
Visa on Arrival (VOA)
14
Mauritius
Visa-Free
15
Morocco
Visa-Free
16
Mozambique
Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA)
17
Namibia
Visa on Arrival (VOA)
18
Rwanda
Visa-Free
19
São Tomé and Príncipe
Visa-Free
20
Senegal
Visa on Arrival (VOA)
21
Seychelles
Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA)
22
Sierra Leone
Visa on Arrival (VOA)
23
South Africa
Visa-Free
24
Suriname
Visa-Free
25
Tunisia
Visa-Free
26
Zambia
Visa-Free
27
Zimbabwe
Visa on Arrival (VOA)
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