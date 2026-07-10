Photos: How ministries and major state agencies participated in day one of the national clean-up exercise
As part of efforts to restore cleanliness, improve sanitation and address the growing challenge of flooding across the country, several state institutions joined the first day of the National Flood Aftermath Clean-up Exercise.
The exercise brought together personnel from various government agencies who stepped out of their offices to support community clean-up activities, including the clearing of drains, removal of waste and the cleaning of public spaces.
Their participation was aimed at demonstrating leadership by example and encouraging citizens to take sanitation seriously.
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The involvement of these institutions also reinforced the message that maintaining a clean environment is a shared responsibility that requires the commitment of individuals, communities and public institutions.
From security agencies to regulatory bodies and government departments, staff members actively contributed to the exercise as part of a broader national effort to reduce sanitation-related challenges, prevent flooding and promote healthier communities.
Below are some moments captured from the participation of various state agencies during day one of the exercise.
READ ALSO: Several persons arrested, shops closed over refusal to participate in nationwide clean-up exercise
1. Ghana Police Service
The Inspector-General of Police, together with officers of the Ghana Police Service joined citizens across the country in a nationwide cleanup exercise aimed at promoting environmental sanitation and public health.
2. Ministry of Finance
3. Ministry of Food and Agriculture
4. Ministry of Foreign Affairs
5. Ghana Cocoa Board
6. NADMO
7. National Youth Authority
8. National Health Insurance Scheme
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The nationwide clean-up exercise continues on Saturday, July 11, with authorities urging all Ghanaians to actively participate and comply with the directive to keep public spaces clean.
Officials say sustained collaboration between government institutions, businesses and the public is essential to improving sanitation, reducing flood risks and building healthier, more resilient communities.
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