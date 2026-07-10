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Several persons arrested, shops closed over refusal to participate in nationwide clean-up exercise

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 12:49 - 10 July 2026
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Several people were arrested and shops sealed in the Central Region after allegedly defying the government's mandatory nationwide clean-up exercise. Authorities say offenders will face prosecution as sanitation enforcement is intensified.
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Several people have been arrested in parts of the Central Region for allegedly defying the government's mandatory National Flood Aftermath Clean-up Exercise by keeping their businesses open instead of taking part in the sanitation campaign.

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In the Ekumfi District, seven individuals were arrested after they were allegedly found operating their shops during the exercise rather than participating in the community clean-up.

Meanwhile, in Cape Coast, Kotokuraba Market, nine Nigerians have been arrested for opening their shops Their items were confiscated. Food vendors were arrested and ordered to appear before the sanitation court after reopening their businesses despite directives requiring all commercial activities to be suspended during the exercise.

READ ALSO: Pres. Mahama clears choked gutter at Tse Addo as he joins national clean-up exercise (video)

The Cape Coast Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), Hon. George Justice Arthur, led a task force that sealed the affected shops and removed goods from the premises. The offenders are expected to appear before the sanitation court on Monday.

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The arrests were made as residents across communities took part in the nationwide clean-up exercise, clearing drains, markets, streets and other public spaces to improve sanitation and reduce the risk of flooding.

As part of the exercise, the government directed that all shops, markets and commercial establishments remain closed from 6:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday, July 10, and Saturday, July 11, 2026, to allow residents to fully participate in the clean-up.

READ ALSO: Every Meal Counts: 7 simple ways to reduce food waste and help fight climate change

Police officers had been deployed across the district to monitor compliance and enforce the order.

According to reports by GHOne News, the District Chief Executive for Ekumfi, Nana Ismeal Asamoah, said the National Sanitation Day initiative should not be seen as a government programme alone but as a shared responsibility that requires the active involvement of every citizen.

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He explained that poor sanitation habits, indiscriminate disposal of waste and choked drainage systems remain major causes of flooding in many communities, making regular community clean-up exercises essential.

The DCE said the district assembly would continue to enforce sanitation by-laws while intensifying public education on environmental cleanliness. He also cautioned that anyone who deliberately disregards sanitation directives would face the full force of the law.

The Central Regional Director of the National Apprenticeship Programme, Ebenezer Abeiku Essian, praised residents who participated in the exercise and urged young people to make cleanliness part of their daily lives rather than limiting it to designated sanitation days.

READ ALSO: Top 10 cleanest cities in Africa: See latest rankings

Mr Essian further called on relevant government agencies to take firm action against illegal structures built on waterways, arguing that such developments obstruct the natural flow of water and contribute to the persistent flooding experienced in many parts of the country.

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He stressed that although regular clean-up campaigns are important, they must be backed by strict enforcement of planning regulations and the removal of structures on watercourses if Ghana is to achieve a lasting solution to its sanitation and flooding challenges.

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