A view of San Marino, one of four countries in the world without a commercial airport, where travellers rely on nearby international airports to access the country.

A view of San Marino, one of four countries in the world without a commercial airport, where travellers rely on nearby international airports to access the country.

4 Countries around the world without airports and how to get there

Airports play a crucial role in connecting countries to the rest of the world, supporting tourism, trade, and economic growth. However, not every country has an airport within its borders.

San Marino, Monaco, Liechtenstein and Andorra are among the few countries in the world without commercial airports, but they remain accessible through neighbouring countries.

Travellers rely on nearby international airports such as Italy’s Federico Fellini International Airport, France’s Nice Côte d’Azur Airport, Switzerland’s Zurich Airport, and Spain’s Barcelona–El Prat Airport to reach these destinations.

Despite lacking airports, these countries maintain strong transport connections, using road networks, rail services and heliports to support tourism, business and travel.

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Despite lacking traditional airports, some nations remain easily accessible because of their location, strong transport links, and nearby international airports.

According to World Population Review, Here are four countries without airports and how travellers can reach them.

1. San Marino

San Marino, one of the world's smallest countries, does not have an airport. However, it has a heliport in Borgo Maggiore and the small Torraccia airfield, which has a grass runway measuring about 680 metres.

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Travellers visiting San Marino typically fly into Italy, with the closest airport being Federico Fellini International Airport in Rimini. The airport is approximately a 30-minute drive from San Marino, making it the most convenient entry point for visitors.

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Another option is Bologna Guglielmo Marconi Airport, a larger international airport that offers more flight connections.

How to get to San Marino

The easiest route is to fly to Federico Fellini International Airport (RMI) in Italy and continue the journey by road. From the airport, visitors can reach San Marino by car or public transport in around half an hour.

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San Marino

2. Monaco

The wealthy Mediterranean principality of Monaco also has no airport. Instead, it operates the Monaco Heliport in the Fontvieille district, which mainly serves helicopter transfers.

The nearest major airport is Nice Côte d’Azur Airport in France, which provides international connections and is the preferred gateway for most visitors.

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How to get to Monaco

Travellers usually arrive through Nice Côte d’Azur Airport (NCE) before travelling approximately 40 minutes by car to Monaco.

The journey can be completed by taxi, private transfer, train, or bus. Airlines including Air France, Virgin Atlantic, and KLM provide flights to France from various international destinations.

Monaco

3. Liechtenstein

Liechtenstein, a small landlocked country between Switzerland and Austria, has no airport. It does have a heliport in the southern town of Balzers, but no commercial airport.

The nearest airports include St Gallen–Altenrhein Airport in Switzerland and Friedrichshafen Airport in Germany. However, many international travellers use Zurich Airport in Switzerland because of its wider range of flight options and strong rail connections.

How to get to Liechtenstein

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The most common route is to fly into Zurich Airport (ZRH) and continue by train or car. Since Liechtenstein and Switzerland share an open border, travellers with valid Swiss entry documents can move between the two countries without additional border checks.

Depending on the destination within Liechtenstein, the journey from Switzerland can take between 30 minutes and two hours.

Liechtenstein

4. Andorra

Andorra is the largest country in terms of population and land area without an airport. The mountainous European nation has three private heliports, including one used for medical services, but no commercial airport.

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A national heliport has been proposed, although plans have not yet been completed.

The most commonly used airports for visitors are Josep Tarradellas Barcelona–El Prat Airport in Spain and Toulouse–Blagnac Airport in France.

How to get to Andorra

The closest airport is Andorra–La Seu d’Urgell Airport (LEU) in Spain, located around 35 minutes away by car. However, it mainly operates domestic flights, meaning international travellers may need to connect through another Spanish airport first.

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Andorra

For greater flight availability, many visitors choose Barcelona–El Prat Airport (BCN). Although it requires a longer journey of about two hours and 45 minutes by road, it offers many international connections and allows travellers to explore more of Spain before reaching Andorra.