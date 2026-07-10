Nana Romeo urges EOCO to investigate luxury car owners with no clear income

Ghanaian radio presenter Nana Romeo has called on the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to intensify its efforts in tackling suspected financial crime by investigating individuals who flaunt expensive lifestyles without any obvious source of legitimate income.

Nana Romeo has urged EOCO to expand its investigations beyond official reports and look into individuals who own expensive cars and display wealth without identifiable sources of income.

His comments follow Abu Trica’s extradition to the United States, where he faces allegations related to an $8 million romance scam targeting elderly Americans.

The broadcaster argued that unexplained wealth among some young Ghanaians requires closer scrutiny, while stressing the need to determine whether such riches were acquired through legitimate means.

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His remarks come in the wake of the extradition of Ghanaian businessman and socialite Frederick Kumi, popularly known as Abu Trica, to the United States, where he is expected to face charges including conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering.

Speaking during a discussion on his radio programme, Nana Romeo argued that Abu Trica's case should serve as a wake-up call for Ghanaian authorities to broaden their investigations beyond formal complaints and intelligence reports.

According to him, there are several young people across the country who own luxury vehicles and display extravagant lifestyles despite having no known businesses or employment capable of financing such wealth.

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He said;

EOCO shouldn't only wait for cases to come to them. They should also go out there and investigate. There are young people driving expensive luxury cars with no known jobs or businesses. They should find out where the money is coming from

The broadcaster maintained that while owning luxury property is not a crime, authorities have a responsibility to establish whether such wealth has been acquired through legitimate means.

He stressed that investigating unexplained wealth would help deter financial crimes and protect Ghana's international reputation, particularly as cybercrime and online fraud continue to attract global attention.

Nana Romeo further noted that many young people have become obsessed with displaying wealth on social media, often without explaining how they accumulated their fortunes, a trend he believes deserves closer scrutiny from law enforcement agencies.

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The discussion follows Abu Trica's extradition to the United States after Ghanaian courts dismissed several legal attempts to halt his transfer. US prosecutors allege that he was part of a romance scam syndicate accused of defrauding elderly victims of millions of dollars through online deception. Abu Trica has consistently denied wrongdoing.