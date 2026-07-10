Abu Trica was this morning extradited to the United States

Abu Trica was this morning extradited to the United States

Watch how Abu Trica was extradited to the US to face criminal charges (VIDEO)

Videos showing the extradition of Ghanaian businessman and socialite Frederick Kumi, popularly known as Abu Trica, have surfaced online following his transfer to the United States to face criminal charges.

Viral videos show Abu Trica in handcuffs being escorted by suspected US law enforcement officers as he boarded a Delta Air Lines flight from Ghana to the United States.

The Ghanaian socialite was extradited after losing multiple legal attempts to block his transfer, where he will face allegations linked to an $8 million romance scam targeting elderly Americans.

His lawyer, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, had earlier raised concerns over being denied access to his client and claimed Abu Trica's whereabouts were unknown before the extradition.

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The footage, which has quickly spread across social media, captures different stages of his journey from Ghana to the US after authorities executed the extradition order on Thursday, 9 July 2026.

One of the clips shows Abu Trica at Kotoka International Airport shortly before boarding Delta Air Lines Flight DL157. Dressed in what appeared to be a light blue shirt and black trousers, he was seen wearing handcuffs while being escorted by two men believed to be US law enforcement officers.

A second video appears to show the trio onboard the aircraft, with Abu Trica walking between the two officers as they made their way through the cabin.

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Reports suggest the footage was recorded after the flight landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, where the Ghanaian socialite is expected to face prosecution.

Abu Trica was this morning extradited to the United States at approximately 9:30 a.m. ✈️ 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/qXFvG81fVc — #BoysLivesMatter (@KobbyKyei_) July 9, 2026

Abu Trica's extradition follows a series of unsuccessful legal attempts to prevent his transfer to the United States. On 2 July 2026, the Accra High Court dismissed his application challenging an earlier ruling that authorised his extradition in connection with an alleged romance fraud operation.

US prosecutors accuse him of participating in a scheme that allegedly targeted elderly Americans through online romance scams and are pursuing charges including conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering.

READ MORE: Abu Trica officially extradited to the US after failed legal efforts to halt transfer

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Before the extradition was carried out, his lawyer, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, publicly raised concerns about his client's welfare, claiming the legal team had been unable to meet or communicate with him for several days.

In a Facebook post shared on 8 July 2026, Barker-Vormawor alleged that Abu Trica had been taken to the Police Hospital and that his lawyers had been denied access to him.

He wrote;

It has been over a week; we haven't been allowed access to Abu Trica as lawyers. In fact, we have no idea where he is being held, and Interpol, which first had custody of him, says they don't have him. We will be filing a habeas corpus application by tomorrow if the Republic continues to deny him something as basic as his right to counsel

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Despite the legal team's efforts, Ghanaian authorities proceeded with the extradition.

The transfer was executed even though an application seeking to stay the extradition process remained before the courts. That application is scheduled to be heard on 10 July 2026, with both parties expected to appear before the court.