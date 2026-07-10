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10 best foods to eat after fasting

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 06:00 - 10 July 2026
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Chocolate banana smoothie
Chocolate banana smoothie
Discover the 10 best foods to eat after fasting for energy restoration.
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Fasting, whether for religious, health, or personal reasons, can leave the body depleted of essential nutrients and energy.

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Breaking a fast with the right foods is crucial to replenishing energy levels, supporting digestion, and promoting overall well-being.

Consuming nutrient-dense, easily digestible foods helps the body transition smoothly from a fasting state to regular eating.

Below are ten (10) of the best foods to eat after fasting for effective energy restoration.

1. Bananas

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Bananas

Bananas are an excellent choice for breaking a fast due to their high potassium content, which helps restore electrolyte balance.

They also contain natural sugars like glucose, fructose, and sucrose, providing a quick energy boost.

Their soft texture makes them easy to digest, reducing the risk of stomach discomfort.

2. Oatmeal

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Oatmeal

Oatmeal is a gentle, nutrient-rich option that provides complex carbohydrates, fibre, and essential vitamins.

It helps stabilise blood sugar levels, preventing energy crashes, and offers sustained energy release. Opt for plain oatmeal and add fruits or nuts for extra nutrients.

3. Sweet potatoes

Potatoes
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Sweet potatoes are packed with complex carbohydrates, vitamins A and C, and fibre.

They provide a steady release of energy and are easy on the digestive system. Their natural sweetness also makes them a satisfying post-fast food.

4. Eggs

eggs

Eggs are a powerhouse of high-quality protein and essential amino acids, making them ideal for muscle repair and energy restoration.

They are also versatile and can be prepared in various ways, such as boiled, scrambled, or poached.

5. Yoghurt

Yoghurt

Greek yoghurt is an excellent source of protein, probiotics, and calcium.

The probiotics support gut health, while the protein helps restore energy levels. Choose plain, unsweetened varieties to avoid added sugars.

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6. Avocados

Avocados

Avocados are loaded with healthy monounsaturated fats, fibre, and potassium. These nutrients help replenish energy, support heart health, and keep you feeling full. Their creamy texture is also easy to digest.

7. Nuts and seeds

nuts and seeds
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Nuts and seeds, such as almonds, walnuts, chia seeds, and flaxseeds, are rich in healthy fats, protein, and fibre.

They provide a quick energy boost and help keep you full for longer. However, consume them in moderation due to their high-calorie content.

8. Leafy greens

Leafy greens

Leafy greens like spinach, kale, and Swiss chard are packed with iron, magnesium, and vitamins that help combat fatigue and restore energy levels. They can be consumed in salads, smoothies, or lightly cooked dishes.

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9. Lean Proteins (Chicken, Fish)

Meat

Lean proteins such as grilled chicken, fish, or tofu are essential for muscle repair and energy restoration.

They are easy to digest and provide sustained energy. Avoid fried or heavily processed options to prevent digestive discomfort.

10. Fresh Fruits (Berries, Melons, and Apples)

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Fresh fruits

Fresh fruits like berries, melons, and apples are rich in vitamins, minerals, and natural sugars, making them perfect for a quick energy boost.

They are also hydrating and easy to digest, making them ideal for breaking a fast.

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