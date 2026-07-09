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Oliver Barker-Vormawor criticises Ghana's judiciary after Abu Trica's extradition to the US

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 17:15 - 09 July 2026
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Lawyer and anti-corruption campaigner Oliver Barker-Vormawor and Abu Trica's
Lawyer and social activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor has voiced his disappointment with Ghana's justice system following the extradition of his client, Abu Trica, to the United States.
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  • Oliver Barker-Vormawor criticised Ghana's judiciary after Abu Trica was extradited to the United States, saying the country's justice system had become “a mockery”.

  • The lawyer's comments came after the courts dismissed several legal attempts to stop Abu Trica's extradition, paving the way for his transfer to face criminal charges in the US.

  • His remarks divided public opinion, with some Ghanaians defending his stance on due process, while others insisted Abu Trica should face justice in the United States.

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The Ghanaian socialite, whose real name is Frederick Kumi, was extradited on Thursday, 9 July 2026, after the courts dismissed several legal attempts to block his transfer to face criminal charges in the US.

Shortly after the extradition, Barker-Vormawor took to X to express his dissatisfaction with the judicial process, suggesting that recent efforts to reform Ghana's judiciary had failed to bring about meaningful change.

He wrote;

We have made a mockery of this justice system. We removed a Chief Justice in vain, if we intended things to stay the same
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READ MORE: Abu Trica officially extradited to the US after failed legal efforts to halt transfer

The post quickly generated widespread debate online, with many Ghanaians divided over the lawyer's remarks.

A number of social media users criticised Barker-Vormawor, arguing that the extradition was justified and that anyone accused of criminal offences should be allowed to answer the charges before the appropriate court.

Others, however, defended the lawyer's position, saying his comments reflected concerns about due process and the right of every accused person to receive fair legal treatment, irrespective of the allegations against them.

READ MORE: 10 Countries with the lowest electricity access rates in the world in 2026; See full list

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Several users also linked his comments to his longstanding advocacy for judicial reform, suggesting the latest developments had tested his confidence in Ghana's legal system.

Among the reactions, one user wrote: “You're now lamenting after defending the indefensible. Cry more.”

Another commented: “We should stop defending thieves if we love our country. Do you think you could be a lawyer if you were born in this modern-day Ghana? Fraud has influenced society so badly that we no longer care about the professions we love, only about making quick money.”

Offering a contrasting perspective, another user posted: “Ghana is like a wavelength. Sometimes it gives you hope, and sometimes it makes you question whether things will ever improve. You did your best to ensure fair treatment for every citizen. Oliver, I hope you regain your faith in the country's justice system.”

READ MORE: ‘Grief knows no political party’ — Mzbel condemns politicisation of sister’s death

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A fourth user wrote: “Shut up and allow fraudsters to face judgement. If he is innocent, he should go and prove it in the States.”

Another added: “You were one of the loudest voices calling for the removal of the former Chief Justice. You've not seen anything yet.”

Barker-Vormawor had represented Abu Trica throughout the extradition proceedings, repeatedly challenging the legal process and raising concerns over his client's constitutional rights. Despite those efforts, Ghanaian authorities proceeded with the extradition after the courts rejected the applications seeking to halt the transfer.

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