Top 10 countries with the largest economies in Africa: 2026 rankings

Africa's economic landscape in 2026 reflects resilience, shifting growth patterns and increasing competition among the continent's leading economies.

South Africa is projected to be Africa's largest economy in 2026 with a GDP of US$479.96 billion.

Egypt and Nigeria rank second and third respectively, according to IMF projections compiled by Worldometers.

The rankings are based on nominal GDP, meaning exchange rate movements can significantly influence each country's position.

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While several countries continue to benefit from strong domestic markets and diversified industries, others have seen their positions influenced by currency fluctuations, commodity prices and broader global economic conditions.

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According to projected nominal gross domestic product (GDP) figures from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), compiled and published by Worldometers, South Africa has emerged as Africa's largest economy in 2026, with a projected GDP of US$479.96 billion. It is followed by Egypt and Nigeria, continuing a long-standing rivalry among the continent's three biggest economies.

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South Africa's return to the top reflects the relative stability of the rand and the strength of its diversified economy, which is driven by mining, manufacturing, finance, retail and services. The country also boasts one of Africa's most developed financial markets, helping to sustain its position despite relatively modest economic growth.

South African bank notes featuring an image of former South African President Nelson Mandela are displayed at an office in Johannesburg January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Egypt ranks second with a projected GDP of US$429.64 billion. The country's economy has continued to expand through major infrastructure projects, a large consumer market, energy production, tourism and revenues from the Suez Canal. Its population of more than 100 million people remains a major driver of domestic economic activity.

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Nigeria places third with a projected GDP of US$377.37 billion. Although it remains Africa's most populous country and one of its largest producers of oil, Nigeria's position has been affected by the depreciation of the naira.

Lagos city in Nigeria via furtherafrica.com

Since the rankings are based on nominal GDP measured in US dollars, exchange rate movements can significantly influence a country's standing, even when domestic economic activity continues to grow.

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It is important to note that nominal GDP measures the total value of goods and services produced within an economy using current market exchange rates. As a result, these rankings can change from year to year because of currency movements rather than actual changes in economic productivity.

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Nominal GDP also differs from purchasing power parity (PPP), which adjusts for differences in the cost of living between countries. While nominal GDP provides a useful measure of the size of an economy in global dollar terms, it does not necessarily reflect living standards or individual purchasing power.

The table below presents the top 10 largest economies in Africa in 2026, based on projected nominal GDP figures from the IMF, as compiled by Worldometers.

10 countries with the largest economies in Africa