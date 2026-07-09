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BoG exchange rates today: How the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar, pound and other major currencies

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 05:25 - 09 July 2026
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BoG exchange rates today: How the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar, pound and other major currencies
The Bank of Ghana has published its official reference exchange rates for Wednesday, July 8, 2026, providing the latest benchmark for the Ghana cedi against major international and regional currencies.
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  • The Ghana cedi weakened slightly against the US dollar and British pound on July 8, 2026.

  • The US dollar reference mid rate increased to GH¢11.4400, while the pound rose to GH¢15.2879.

  • The cedi posted a marginal gain against the euro, with the reference mid rate easing to GH¢13.0398.

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The daily reference rates, calculated from foreign exchange transaction data submitted by commercial banks, remain the official guide used by banks, forex bureaux, businesses and individuals to determine the value of the cedi in the domestic foreign exchange market.

Also Read: BoG exchange rates for July 6: See how much the Ghana Cedi traded against major currencies

How much the Ghana cedi is buying and selling against major currencies: See latest BoG exchange rates

The latest figures show the cedi weakened marginally against the United States dollar, with the reference mid rate increasing to GH¢11.4400 from GH¢11.4270 recorded on July 7. The local currency also eased slightly against the British pound sterling, with the mid rate rising to GH¢15.2879 from GH¢15.2785.

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Against the euro, however, the cedi recorded a slight gain, with the reference mid rate declining to GH¢13.0398, compared to GH¢13.0518 in the previous trading session.

Also Read: Ghana cedi weakens against dollar, pound and euro: See BoG's official exchange rates for July 2

The Bank of Ghana also published updated reference rates for other major currencies, including the Swiss franc, Australian dollar, Canadian dollar, Japanese yen, Chinese yuan renminbi, as well as the Danish krone, Norwegian krone and Swedish krona.

Bank of Ghana logo
Bank of Ghana logo

On the regional front, the latest figures cover the South African rand, the West African CFA franc (BCEAO), Gambian dalasi, Mauritanian ouguiya, Nigerian naira, Sierra Leonean leone and the ECOWAS Unit of Account.

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Also Read: BoG exchange rates for July 1: See how the Ghana cedi traded against major currencies

The Bank of Ghana computes the daily reference exchange rate using transaction data submitted by all commercial banks on spot US dollar and Ghana cedi transactions concluded before 3:30 p.m. each working day. The weighted median exchange rate derived from the reported transactions is then published as the official closing reference rate.

Below is the full breakdown of the Bank of Ghana reference exchange rates for July 8, 2026.

Also Read: How much the Ghana cedi is buying and selling against major currencies: See latest BoG exchange rates

Date

Currency

Currency Pair

Buying

Selling

Mid Rate

08 Jul 2026

US Dollar

USDGHS

11.4343

11.4457

11.4400

08 Jul 2026

Pound Sterling

GBPGHS

15.2796

15.2961

15.2879

08 Jul 2026

Swiss Franc

CHFGHS

14.1112

14.1251

14.1182

08 Jul 2026

Australian Dollar

AUDGHS

7.9026

7.9127

7.9077

08 Jul 2026

Canadian Dollar

CADGHS

8.0614

8.0692

8.0653

08 Jul 2026

Danish Krone

DKKGHS

1.7435

1.7452

1.7444

08 Jul 2026

Japanese yen

JPYGHS

0.0703

0.0704

0.0704

08 Jul 2026

New Zealand Dollar

NZDGHS

6.5000

6.5085

6.5043

08 Jul 2026

Norwegian Krone

NOKGHS

1.1664

1.1672

1.1668

08 Jul 2026

Swedish Krona

SEKGHS

1.1744

1.1754

1.1749

08 Jul 2026

South African Rand

ZARGHS

0.6947

0.6951

0.6949

08 Jul 2026

Euro

EURGHS

13.0339

13.0457

13.0398

08 Jul 2026

Yuan Renminbi

CNYGHS

1.6807

1.6814

1.6811

08 Jul 2026

BCEAO

GHSXOF

50.2815

50.3270

50.3043

08 Jul 2026

Dalasi

GHSGMD

6.3571

6.4314

6.3943

08 Jul 2026

Ouguiya

GHSMRO

31.2063

31.2937

31.2500

08 Jul 2026

Naira

GHSNGN

120.4642

120.5743

120.5193

08 Jul 2026

Leone

GHSSLL

2078.6444

2131.9930

2105.3187

08 Jul 2026

Ecowas

WAUGHS

0.0130

0.0130

0.0130

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