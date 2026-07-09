BoG exchange rates today: How the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar, pound and other major currencies

BoG exchange rates today: How the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar, pound and other major currencies

BoG exchange rates today: How the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar, pound and other major currencies

The Bank of Ghana has published its official reference exchange rates for Wednesday, July 8, 2026, providing the latest benchmark for the Ghana cedi against major international and regional currencies.

The Ghana cedi weakened slightly against the US dollar and British pound on July 8, 2026.

The US dollar reference mid rate increased to GH¢11.4400, while the pound rose to GH¢15.2879.

The cedi posted a marginal gain against the euro, with the reference mid rate easing to GH¢13.0398.

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The daily reference rates, calculated from foreign exchange transaction data submitted by commercial banks, remain the official guide used by banks, forex bureaux, businesses and individuals to determine the value of the cedi in the domestic foreign exchange market.

How much the Ghana cedi is buying and selling against major currencies: See latest BoG exchange rates

The latest figures show the cedi weakened marginally against the United States dollar, with the reference mid rate increasing to GH¢11.4400 from GH¢11.4270 recorded on July 7. The local currency also eased slightly against the British pound sterling, with the mid rate rising to GH¢15.2879 from GH¢15.2785.

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Against the euro, however, the cedi recorded a slight gain, with the reference mid rate declining to GH¢13.0398, compared to GH¢13.0518 in the previous trading session.

The Bank of Ghana also published updated reference rates for other major currencies, including the Swiss franc, Australian dollar, Canadian dollar, Japanese yen, Chinese yuan renminbi, as well as the Danish krone, Norwegian krone and Swedish krona.

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On the regional front, the latest figures cover the South African rand, the West African CFA franc (BCEAO), Gambian dalasi, Mauritanian ouguiya, Nigerian naira, Sierra Leonean leone and the ECOWAS Unit of Account.

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The Bank of Ghana computes the daily reference exchange rate using transaction data submitted by all commercial banks on spot US dollar and Ghana cedi transactions concluded before 3:30 p.m. each working day. The weighted median exchange rate derived from the reported transactions is then published as the official closing reference rate.

Below is the full breakdown of the Bank of Ghana reference exchange rates for July 8, 2026.