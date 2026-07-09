BoG exchange rates today: How the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar, pound and other major currencies
The Ghana cedi weakened slightly against the US dollar and British pound on July 8, 2026.
The US dollar reference mid rate increased to GH¢11.4400, while the pound rose to GH¢15.2879.
The cedi posted a marginal gain against the euro, with the reference mid rate easing to GH¢13.0398.
The daily reference rates, calculated from foreign exchange transaction data submitted by commercial banks, remain the official guide used by banks, forex bureaux, businesses and individuals to determine the value of the cedi in the domestic foreign exchange market.
Also Read: BoG exchange rates for July 6: See how much the Ghana Cedi traded against major currencies
The latest figures show the cedi weakened marginally against the United States dollar, with the reference mid rate increasing to GH¢11.4400 from GH¢11.4270 recorded on July 7. The local currency also eased slightly against the British pound sterling, with the mid rate rising to GH¢15.2879 from GH¢15.2785.
Against the euro, however, the cedi recorded a slight gain, with the reference mid rate declining to GH¢13.0398, compared to GH¢13.0518 in the previous trading session.
Also Read: Ghana cedi weakens against dollar, pound and euro: See BoG's official exchange rates for July 2
The Bank of Ghana also published updated reference rates for other major currencies, including the Swiss franc, Australian dollar, Canadian dollar, Japanese yen, Chinese yuan renminbi, as well as the Danish krone, Norwegian krone and Swedish krona.
On the regional front, the latest figures cover the South African rand, the West African CFA franc (BCEAO), Gambian dalasi, Mauritanian ouguiya, Nigerian naira, Sierra Leonean leone and the ECOWAS Unit of Account.
The Bank of Ghana computes the daily reference exchange rate using transaction data submitted by all commercial banks on spot US dollar and Ghana cedi transactions concluded before 3:30 p.m. each working day. The weighted median exchange rate derived from the reported transactions is then published as the official closing reference rate.
Below is the full breakdown of the Bank of Ghana reference exchange rates for July 8, 2026.
Also Read: How much the Ghana cedi is buying and selling against major currencies: See latest BoG exchange rates
Date
Currency
Currency Pair
Buying
Selling
Mid Rate
08 Jul 2026
US Dollar
USDGHS
11.4343
11.4457
11.4400
08 Jul 2026
Pound Sterling
GBPGHS
15.2796
15.2961
15.2879
08 Jul 2026
Swiss Franc
CHFGHS
14.1112
14.1251
14.1182
08 Jul 2026
Australian Dollar
AUDGHS
7.9026
7.9127
7.9077
08 Jul 2026
Canadian Dollar
CADGHS
8.0614
8.0692
8.0653
08 Jul 2026
Danish Krone
DKKGHS
1.7435
1.7452
1.7444
08 Jul 2026
Japanese yen
JPYGHS
0.0703
0.0704
0.0704
08 Jul 2026
New Zealand Dollar
NZDGHS
6.5000
6.5085
6.5043
08 Jul 2026
Norwegian Krone
NOKGHS
1.1664
1.1672
1.1668
08 Jul 2026
Swedish Krona
SEKGHS
1.1744
1.1754
1.1749
08 Jul 2026
South African Rand
ZARGHS
0.6947
0.6951
0.6949
08 Jul 2026
Euro
EURGHS
13.0339
13.0457
13.0398
08 Jul 2026
Yuan Renminbi
CNYGHS
1.6807
1.6814
1.6811
08 Jul 2026
BCEAO
GHSXOF
50.2815
50.3270
50.3043
08 Jul 2026
Dalasi
GHSGMD
6.3571
6.4314
6.3943
08 Jul 2026
Ouguiya
GHSMRO
31.2063
31.2937
31.2500
08 Jul 2026
Naira
GHSNGN
120.4642
120.5743
120.5193
08 Jul 2026
Leone
GHSSLL
2078.6444
2131.9930
2105.3187
08 Jul 2026
Ecowas
WAUGHS
0.0130
0.0130
0.0130
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