BoG exchange rates for July 1: See how the Ghana cedi traded against major currencies
The Bank of Ghana has published the official closing exchange rates for July 1, 2026.
The Ghana cedi remained stable against the US dollar but recorded mixed movements against the pound and euro.
See the full list of official exchange rates for major international and regional currencies.
The latest data shows that the cedi remained stable against the United States dollar, with the dollar maintaining a mid-rate of GH¢11.3500, unchanged from the previous trading session.
The local currency, however, recorded mixed movements against other major currencies. The British pound sterling appreciated slightly to a mid-rate of GH¢15.0825, compared with GH¢15.0371 previously, while the euro eased to GH¢12.9225, indicating a marginal strengthening of the cedi against the European currency.
The central bank's publication also provides exchange rates for a wide range of currencies, including the Swiss franc, Australian dollar, Canadian dollar, Japanese yen, New Zealand dollar and the Chinese yuan.
On the African market, the cedi's value was also quoted against the South African rand, Nigerian naira, Gambian dalasi, Mauritanian ouguiya, Sierra Leonean leone, the BCEAO CFA franc and the ECOWAS Unit of Account.
For each currency, the Bank of Ghana publishes the buying rate, selling rate and mid-rate used in the interbank market.
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These rates serve as the official benchmark for commercial banks and other financial institutions, and are widely used by importers, exporters, businesses, travellers and individuals involved in foreign exchange transactions.
Although the daily interbank rates provide an important indication of the cedi's value, exchange rates offered by commercial banks and licensed foreign exchange bureaux may differ depending on prevailing market conditions and applicable transaction charges.
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Below is the complete list of the Bank of Ghana's official interbank exchange rates for July 1, 2026.
Date
Currency
Currency Pair
Buying
Selling
Mid Rate
01 Jul 2026
US Dollar
USDGHS
11.3443
11.3557
11.3500
01 Jul 2026
Pound Sterling
GBPGHS
15.0743
15.0906
15.0825
01 Jul 2026
Swiss Franc
CHFGHS
14.0357
14.0495
14.0426
01 Jul 2026
Australian Dollar
AUDGHS
7.8326
7.8411
7.8369
01 Jul 2026
Canadian Dollar
CADGHS
7.9868
7.9946
7.9907
01 Jul 2026
Danish Krone
DKKGHS
1.7280
1.7297
1.7289
01 Jul 2026
Japanese Yen
JPYGHS
0.0699
0.0699
0.0699
01 Jul 2026
New Zealand Dollar
NZDGHS
6.4428
6.4512
6.4470
01 Jul 2026
Norwegian Krone
NOKGHS
1.1463
1.1471
1.1467
01 Jul 2026
Swedish Krona
SEKGHS
1.1675
1.1685
1.1680
01 Jul 2026
South African Rand
ZARGHS
0.6920
0.6925
0.6923
01 Jul 2026
Euro
EURGHS
12.9161
12.9289
12.9225
01 Jul 2026
Yuan Renminbi
CNYGHS
1.6706
1.6717
1.6712
01 Jul 2026
BCEAO
GHSXOF
50.7357
50.7860
50.7609
01 Jul 2026
Dalasi
GHSGMD
6.4041
6.4820
6.4431
01 Jul 2026
Ouguiya
GHSMRO
31.4537
31.5419
31.4978
01 Jul 2026
Naira
GHSNGN
120.7480
121.2326
120.9903
01 Jul 2026
Leone
GHSSLL
2103.9648
2159.9525
2131.9587
01 Jul 2026
Ecowas
WAUGHS
0.0132
0.0132
0.0132
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