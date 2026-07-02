BoG exchange rates for July 1: See how the Ghana cedi traded against major currencies

BoG exchange rates for July 1: See how the Ghana cedi traded against major currencies

BoG exchange rates for July 1: See how the Ghana cedi traded against major currencies

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has published the official closing exchange rates for transactions conducted on July 1, 2026, providing the latest benchmark for how the Ghana cedi traded against major international and regional currencies.

The Bank of Ghana has published the official closing exchange rates for July 1, 2026.

The Ghana cedi remained stable against the US dollar but recorded mixed movements against the pound and euro.

See the full list of official exchange rates for major international and regional currencies.

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The latest data shows that the cedi remained stable against the United States dollar, with the dollar maintaining a mid-rate of GH¢11.3500, unchanged from the previous trading session.

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The local currency, however, recorded mixed movements against other major currencies. The British pound sterling appreciated slightly to a mid-rate of GH¢15.0825, compared with GH¢15.0371 previously, while the euro eased to GH¢12.9225, indicating a marginal strengthening of the cedi against the European currency.

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The central bank's publication also provides exchange rates for a wide range of currencies, including the Swiss franc, Australian dollar, Canadian dollar, Japanese yen, New Zealand dollar and the Chinese yuan.

How much the Ghana cedi is buying and selling against major currencies: See latest BoG exchange rates

On the African market, the cedi's value was also quoted against the South African rand, Nigerian naira, Gambian dalasi, Mauritanian ouguiya, Sierra Leonean leone, the BCEAO CFA franc and the ECOWAS Unit of Account.

For each currency, the Bank of Ghana publishes the buying rate, selling rate and mid-rate used in the interbank market.

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These rates serve as the official benchmark for commercial banks and other financial institutions, and are widely used by importers, exporters, businesses, travellers and individuals involved in foreign exchange transactions.

Although the daily interbank rates provide an important indication of the cedi's value, exchange rates offered by commercial banks and licensed foreign exchange bureaux may differ depending on prevailing market conditions and applicable transaction charges.

Below is the complete list of the Bank of Ghana's official interbank exchange rates for July 1, 2026.

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