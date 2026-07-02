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BoG exchange rates for July 1: See how the Ghana cedi traded against major currencies

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 05:17 - 02 July 2026
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BoG exchange rates for July 1: See how the Ghana cedi traded against major currencies
The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has published the official closing exchange rates for transactions conducted on July 1, 2026, providing the latest benchmark for how the Ghana cedi traded against major international and regional currencies.
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  • The Bank of Ghana has published the official closing exchange rates for July 1, 2026.

  • The Ghana cedi remained stable against the US dollar but recorded mixed movements against the pound and euro.

  • See the full list of official exchange rates for major international and regional currencies.

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The latest data shows that the cedi remained stable against the United States dollar, with the dollar maintaining a mid-rate of GH¢11.3500, unchanged from the previous trading session.

Also Read: Major OMC announces fuel price reduction in July; see latest prices

Bank of Ghana logo
Bank of Ghana logo

The local currency, however, recorded mixed movements against other major currencies. The British pound sterling appreciated slightly to a mid-rate of GH¢15.0825, compared with GH¢15.0371 previously, while the euro eased to GH¢12.9225, indicating a marginal strengthening of the cedi against the European currency.

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The central bank's publication also provides exchange rates for a wide range of currencies, including the Swiss franc, Australian dollar, Canadian dollar, Japanese yen, New Zealand dollar and the Chinese yuan.

Also Read: Top 10 hottest countries in the world in 2026: See list

How much the Ghana cedi is buying and selling against major currencies: See latest BoG exchange rates

On the African market, the cedi's value was also quoted against the South African rand, Nigerian naira, Gambian dalasi, Mauritanian ouguiya, Sierra Leonean leone, the BCEAO CFA franc and the ECOWAS Unit of Account.

For each currency, the Bank of Ghana publishes the buying rate, selling rate and mid-rate used in the interbank market.

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Also Read: 6 new countries Ghana could soon have direct flights to after Parliament's approval: See list

These rates serve as the official benchmark for commercial banks and other financial institutions, and are widely used by importers, exporters, businesses, travellers and individuals involved in foreign exchange transactions.

Although the daily interbank rates provide an important indication of the cedi's value, exchange rates offered by commercial banks and licensed foreign exchange bureaux may differ depending on prevailing market conditions and applicable transaction charges.

Also Read: Ghana condemns killing of citizen in South Africa during anti-immigrant protests, demands urgent probe

Below is the complete list of the Bank of Ghana's official interbank exchange rates for July 1, 2026.

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Date

Currency

Currency Pair

Buying

Selling

Mid Rate

01 Jul 2026

US Dollar

USDGHS

11.3443

11.3557

11.3500

01 Jul 2026

Pound Sterling

GBPGHS

15.0743

15.0906

15.0825

01 Jul 2026

Swiss Franc

CHFGHS

14.0357

14.0495

14.0426

01 Jul 2026

Australian Dollar

AUDGHS

7.8326

7.8411

7.8369

01 Jul 2026

Canadian Dollar

CADGHS

7.9868

7.9946

7.9907

01 Jul 2026

Danish Krone

DKKGHS

1.7280

1.7297

1.7289

01 Jul 2026

Japanese Yen

JPYGHS

0.0699

0.0699

0.0699

01 Jul 2026

New Zealand Dollar

NZDGHS

6.4428

6.4512

6.4470

01 Jul 2026

Norwegian Krone

NOKGHS

1.1463

1.1471

1.1467

01 Jul 2026

Swedish Krona

SEKGHS

1.1675

1.1685

1.1680

01 Jul 2026

South African Rand

ZARGHS

0.6920

0.6925

0.6923

01 Jul 2026

Euro

EURGHS

12.9161

12.9289

12.9225

01 Jul 2026

Yuan Renminbi

CNYGHS

1.6706

1.6717

1.6712

01 Jul 2026

BCEAO

GHSXOF

50.7357

50.7860

50.7609

01 Jul 2026

Dalasi

GHSGMD

6.4041

6.4820

6.4431

01 Jul 2026

Ouguiya

GHSMRO

31.4537

31.5419

31.4978

01 Jul 2026

Naira

GHSNGN

120.7480

121.2326

120.9903

01 Jul 2026

Leone

GHSSLL

2103.9648

2159.9525

2131.9587

01 Jul 2026

Ecowas

WAUGHS

0.0132

0.0132

0.0132

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