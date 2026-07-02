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Ghana condemns killing of citizen in South Africa during anti-immigrant protests, demands urgent probe

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 00:05 - 02 July 2026
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The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa via facebook.com/okudzetoablakwa
The Government of Ghana has strongly condemned the killing of a Ghanaian national during anti-immigrant demonstrations in South Africa and is demanding a full investigation to bring those responsible to justice.
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  • Ghana has condemned the killing of a Ghanaian national during anti-immigrant protests in South Africa.

  • The government is demanding a full investigation and swift prosecution of those responsible.

  • Plans are underway to repatriate the victim's body to Ghana for burial.

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In a statement issued on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it had received "with profound shock and sadness" reports of the fatal shooting of Mr Bashiru Isak, a 40-year-old Ghanaian, in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, on Monday, June 30, during demonstrations linked to ongoing xenophobic attacks.

Also Read: US ends HIV/AIDS funding programme in South Africa, cites failure to protect white citizens

"The Government of Ghana condemns, in the strongest terms, this senseless act of violence and the rising tide of xenophobia targeting African nationals, including Ghanaians, in South Africa," the Ministry stated. "The taking of any life is unacceptable and those responsible must be brought to justice without delay."

Anti-immigrant protesters march on the day of an unofficial deadline set by anti-immigrant groups for all undocumented migrants to leave, in Durban, South Africa, June 30, 2026. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Anti-immigrant protesters march on the day of an unofficial deadline set by anti-immigrant groups for all undocumented migrants to leave, in Durban, South Africa, June 30, 2026. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
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The Ministry disclosed that, on its instructions, the Ghana High Commission in Pretoria had formally lodged Ghana's protest with South Africa's Department of International Relations and Cooperation and filed a complaint with the South African Police Service after confirming the identity of the deceased and informing his family.

Also Read: 'If you chase them, we are nothing'- Factory workers call for return of foreign workers in South Africa

It added that an autopsy had been conducted at the request of the Government of Ghana.

According to the statement, Ghana is demanding "a full, transparent and expedited investigation leading to the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators" and has urged South African authorities to strengthen protection for Ghanaians and other foreign nationals living in affected communities.

Also Read: South Africa to start charging countries for the deportation of their nationals

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The Ministry also noted that Ghana's petition to the African Union Commission over xenophobic attacks against African nationals in South Africa remains active and expressed the expectation that the matter would be treated "with the urgency it demands" at the Commission's next statutory meeting.

Meanwhile, arrangements are underway to repatriate Mr Isak's body to Ghana for burial.

Also Read: Another African nation joins Ghana in evacuating citizens from South Africa amid anti-migrant attacks

The Ministry extended its condolences to the bereaved family and advised Ghanaians residing in South Africa, particularly those who did not participate in previous government-assisted repatriation exercises, to remain vigilant, avoid high-risk areas and contact the Ghana High Commission through its emergency lines if they require assistance.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it had received "with profound shock and sadness" reports of the fatal shooting of Mr Bashiru Isak.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it had received "with profound shock and sadness" reports of the fatal shooting of Mr Bashiru Isak.
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In a statement issued on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it had received "with profound shock and sadness" reports of the fatal shooting of Mr Bashiru Isak.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it had received "with profound shock and sadness" reports of the fatal shooting of Mr Bashiru Isak.
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