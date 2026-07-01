Top 10 hottest countries in the world in 2026: See list Image: Andy Rain/EPA/Shutterstock

Top 10 hottest countries in the world in 2026: See list Image: Andy Rain/EPA/Shutterstock

Top 10 hottest countries in the world in 2026: See list

When temperatures regularly exceed 40°C, staying cool becomes more than a matter of comfort. For millions of people around the world, extreme heat is a year-round reality that shapes daily life, agriculture, health and economic activity.

Senegal ranks as the world's hottest country in 2026.

West Africa dominates the list with seven (7) countries in the top 10.

See the full ranking of the world's hottest countries.

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The latest 2026 rankings from World Population Review highlight the countries with the highest average annual temperatures, offering fresh insight into the regions experiencing the world's most persistent heat.

Senegal ranks as the world's hottest country in 2026. image: www.evaneos.com

The rankings are based on long-term average annual temperatures rather than isolated heatwaves, providing a clearer picture of the climates people experience throughout the year.

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Also Read: 10 coldest places in the world you can visit

Senegal tops the list with an average annual temperature of 29.83°C (85.69°F), making it the hottest country in the world in 2026. It is followed by Mali and Burkina Faso, two neighbouring countries situated within the Sahel, where hot, dry conditions dominate much of the year. Djibouti ranks fourth, while Gambia completes the top five.

West Africa dominates the rankings

The latest 2026 rankings from World Population Review

One of the most striking findings is the dominance of West African countries. Seven (7) of the ten (10) hottest countries are located in the region: Senegal, Mali, Burkina Faso, Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, Mauritania and Benin.

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Much of this can be attributed to the Sahel, the semi-arid belt stretching across Africa just south of the Sahara Desert. The region experiences prolonged dry seasons, limited rainfall and intense solar radiation. Landlocked countries such as Mali and Burkina Faso are particularly vulnerable because they lack the cooling influence of the sea.

Outside West Africa, Djibouti, the United Arab Emirates and Oman also feature prominently due to their desert climates and consistently high temperatures throughout the year.

Also Read: India wilts under heatwave as temperature hits 50 degrees Celsius

How the rankings are measured

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Unlike records based on a single exceptionally hot day, the World Population Review rankings use long-term average annual temperature data derived from CMIP6 climate models. This approach provides a more accurate reflection of a country's overall climate by accounting for temperature variations across all seasons.

Also Read: Ghana records heaviest monthly rainfall ever as June 2026 sets new record

A warming world

Credit: Adobe Express

The rankings also highlight a broader global trend. Scientists continue to warn that climate change is driving average temperatures higher, with some of the world's hottest countries expected to experience even more extreme conditions in the years ahead.

For countries where agriculture remains central to the economy, rising temperatures pose growing risks to food production, water resources and public health. As global temperatures continue to rise, adapting to extreme heat is becoming an increasingly urgent priority for governments and communities alike.

Also Read: Top 10 largest hydroelectric dams in Africa

Below is the full list of the world's 10 hottest countries in 2026 according to the World Population Review, based on average annual temperature.

10 hottest countries in the world