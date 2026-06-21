Ghana ranks 5th in West Africa for number of children in child labour

Ghana has been ranked among West African countries with the highest child labour burden, with over one in five children involved in work that affects their education, safety and development. Here is how Ghana compares to its regional neighbours and the alarming statistics behind the crisis.

21% of children aged 5–17 involved in child labour, according to data from Child Protection Guide Nigeria (CPGN) and UNICEF Ghana.

Child labour in Ghana is heavily concentrated in agriculture, fishing, mining and informal trading, with nearly 14% of children engaged in hazardous work that threatens their health and education.

Across Sub-Saharan Africa, child labour remains the highest globally, with about 87 million children affected, despite gradual progress in recent years, according to the latest International Labour Organization and UNICEF report.

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Ghana places 5th among West African countries with the highest number of children involved in child labour, highlighting a persistent challenge despite years of interventions by government and international organisations.

According to data published by Child Protection Guide Nigeria (CPGN), child labour remains a major issue across West Africa, with millions of children engaged in work that threatens their health, safety, and education.

In Ghana, an estimated 21% of children between ages 5 and 17 are involved in child labour, while around 14% are engaged in hazardous work that is jobs considered dangerous to their physical or mental development.

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This places Ghana among the most affected countries in West Africa, although it remains below countries such as Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger, where child labour rates are even higher. Below is an independent assesment from global statistics as of May 2026.

1. Burkina Faso

Against child labour on the cotton fields in Burkina Faso – Solidar Suisse

Burkina Faso faces severe child labour challenges, worsened by insecurity and displacement caused by armed conflict. Many children are involved in agriculture and artisanal mining. Statistics show 42% of children are engaged in labour.

2. Niger

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Children of Niger - Humanium

Niger consistently ranks among the worst-affected countries in the region. Statistics show that around 34% of children engaged in labour. Poverty, food insecurity, and weak school attendance continue to push children into farming, herding, and street trading.

3. Nigeria

43% of Nigerian children engaged in child labour - ILO - Punch Newspapers

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As West Africa’s most populous country, Nigeria has one of the largest absolute numbers of child labourers, especially in informal urban work, farming, and street vending. Statistics show 32% of children are engaged in labour.

4. Mali

Children of Mali - Humanium

In Mali, child labour remains widespread, especially in farming and gold mining communities, where children often work under dangerous conditions. Statistics show 23% of children are engaged in labour.

5. Ghana

Rescue 100 Children from Child Labour in Ghana - GlobalGiving

Despite economic growth, Ghana continues to struggle with child labour, particularly in Cocoa farming, fishing, small-scale mining (“galamsey”), street hawking and domestic work. Statistics show 20% of children are engaged in labour.

According to UNICEF Ghana, child labour in Ghana is most prevalent in rural agricultural communities, where poverty and limited access to education remain major drivers.

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One of the most documented cases is the use of children in fishing communities around Lake Volta, where some children reportedly work long hours untangling fishing nets underwater, a highly dangerous task.

Several factors continue to fuel child labour in Ghana. Poverty is one with many families relying on children to support household income. Secondly, school dropout rates also contribute a number where some children leave school early to work.

The problem is especially sensitive in Ghana’s cocoa sector. Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire together produce nearly 60% of the world’s cocoa, yet both countries continue facing scrutiny over child labour in cocoa farms.