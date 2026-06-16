Top 10 safest countries to live in Africa, according to the 2026 Global Peace Index: See full list

While conflicts and political instability continue to affect several parts of the world, a number of African countries have distinguished themselves as some of the safest and most peaceful destinations on the continent, according to the 2026 Global Peace Index.

Mauritius was ranked Africa’s safest country and 18th globally in the 2026 Global Peace Index, making it one of the most peaceful nations in the world.

Other countries in Africa’s top 10 safest list include Botswana, Namibia, Morocco and Ghana, recognised for their stability, security and strong institutions.

The 2026 Global Peace Index found that global peace declined for the 15th time in 18 years, but several African countries continue to stand out for maintaining relatively low levels of violence and conflict.

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The 2026 report, published by the Institute for Economics and Peace, found that the world has become less peaceful for the 15th time in the past 18 years. Ongoing conflicts in regions such as Sudan and other geopolitical hotspots have contributed to a broader deterioration in global stability.

However, Africa’s outlook presents a more balanced picture. A number of countries on the continent continue to maintain relatively low levels of violence, strong institutions and stable political environments, earning them places among the world's most peaceful nations.

The Global Peace Index evaluates 163 countries using 23 indicators grouped under three key categories: societal safety and security, ongoing domestic and international conflict, and militarisation.

Below are the 10 safest countries in Africa in 2026, according to the latest rankings.

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1. Mauritius (Score: 1.586)

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Mauritius retains its position as Africa’s safest country and ranks 18th globally. The island nation continues to be recognised for its stable democracy, peaceful political transitions, low crime rates and resilient economy. Its strong institutions and effective governance have consistently placed it among the world’s most peaceful countries.

National Day in Mauritius

2. Equatorial Guinea (Score: 1.720)

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Ranked 38th globally, Equatorial Guinea occupies second place in Africa. Although the country often faces criticism over governance issues, its relatively low levels of organised violence and absence of major internal conflicts have contributed significantly to its strong peace ranking.

Malabo Equatorial Guinea [Tribuneonline]

3. Botswana (Score: 1.823)

Botswana ranks 50th in the world and remains one of Africa’s most respected democracies. Since gaining independence in 1966, the country has maintained political stability, effective institutions and comparatively low levels of corruption. Its economic success, largely supported by the diamond industry, has also helped foster a secure environment.

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Botswana renamed itself after colonialism [travelnoire]

4. The Gambia (Score: 1.837)

The Gambia ranks 56th globally. The country has experienced notable improvements in stability following its democratic transition in 2017. Despite its small size, it has successfully avoided the major conflicts that have affected many countries across the region.

The City of Banjul serves as the commercial, educational, and transportation hub of The Gambia. Image credit: WorldAtlas.com

5. Madagascar (Score: 1.849)

Madagascar places 59th globally. Its geographical isolation has helped shield the country from many of the security challenges affecting mainland Africa. Although economic and political difficulties persist, large-scale violence remains uncommon.

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6. Namibia (Score: 1.872)

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Namibia ranks 63rd worldwide. Since achieving independence in 1990, the country has developed a reputation for democratic governance, institutional strength and political calm. Its relatively stable economy and low population density also contribute to its peaceful environment.

Namibia receives $485,000 grant for solar electricity project to power 50,000 homes

7. Morocco (Score: 1.887)

Morocco ranks 65th globally and remains one of North Africa’s most stable countries. Continued investments in security, infrastructure and economic development have helped the kingdom maintain domestic stability despite regional geopolitical challenges.

___4836527___https:______static.pulse.com.gh___webservice___escenic___binary___4836527___2016___3___22___18___Marrakech+Morocco

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8. Sierra Leone (Score: 1.937)

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Sierra Leone ranks 74th globally. The country’s inclusion among Africa’s safest nations represents a remarkable turnaround following the devastating civil war that ended in 2002. Strengthened democratic institutions and sustained peacebuilding efforts have played a major role in its progress.

Sierra Leone

9. Senegal (Score: 1.939)

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Senegal occupies 75th place globally. Known for its history of peaceful political transitions and relatively strong democratic institutions, the country continues to serve as an important diplomatic, economic and cultural centre in West Africa.

Dakar, Senegal

10. Ghana (Score: 1.943)

Ghana rounds out the top 10, ranking 76th in the world. Widely regarded as one of Africa’s most stable democracies, the country has built a strong reputation for peaceful elections, civic engagement and political tolerance. Its role as a regional hub for commerce, diplomacy and finance further strengthens its standing on the continent.

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An image of the Makola market in Accra, Ghana. Image credit: ishoot.ghana