ECOWAS donates $250,000 to support victims of recent devastating floods in Ghana

ECOWAS has approved a US$250,000 (about GH¢3 million) donation to support victims of Ghana's recent devastating floods. Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa says the government will transfer the full amount to affected communities once the funds are received.

ECOWAS has pledged US$250,000 (about GH¢3 million) to support victims of Ghana's recent devastating floods, according to Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

Ablakwa said the Foreign Ministry will transfer the entire donation to flood victims once the funds are received, stressing the government's commitment to transparency and accountability.

The Ghanaian government has thanked ECOWAS for its solidarity and humanitarian support as relief and recovery efforts continue in flood-affected communities.

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The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has approved a US$250,000 donation to support victims of Ghana's recent devastating floods, Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has announced.

According to the minister, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was officially notified by ECOWAS of the financial assistance, which is intended to help those affected by the floods that caused widespread destruction in several parts of the country.

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Announcing the development on August 2, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), the minister said:

I wish to announce, in the spirit of transparency and accountability, that the Foreign Ministry has just been notified by ECOWAS that they have decided to donate US$250,000.00 (about GHS3million) to Ghana for victims of the recent devastating floods.

He added that the government would ensure the funds reach the intended beneficiaries.

"As can be expected, the Foreign Ministry will hand over the entire funds as soon as we receive it in our accounts," he wrote.

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The minister also expressed Ghana's appreciation to the West African regional bloc for what he described as an act of solidarity during a difficult period.

The Government of Ghana conveys boundless appreciation to ECOWAS for their solidarity and true African compassion.

I wish to announce, in the spirit of transparency and accountability, that the Foreign Ministry has just been notified by ECOWAS that they have decided to donate US$250,000.00 (about GHS3million) to Ghana for victims of the recent devastating floods.



As can be expected, the… pic.twitter.com/iNyI4dK2st — Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa (@S_OkudzetoAblak) August 2, 2026

The donation comes as Ghana continues to assess the impact of the recent floods, which displaced families, damaged homes, businesses and public infrastructure in several affected communities.

The government, through the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and other state agencies, has been coordinating relief efforts by distributing emergency supplies and assessing the extent of the damage.

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ECOWAS has previously provided humanitarian assistance to member states affected by natural disasters and emergencies as part of its regional solidarity and disaster response initiatives.