Raúl Asencio to stand trial in court, facing possible 2½ jail term; Here’s why

Real Madrid defender Raúl Asencio could face a 2½-year prison sentence after Spanish prosecutors requested jail time over allegations of sharing explicit images involving a minor without consent. Here's what the case is about, the charges, Asencio's response, and what happens next.

Spanish prosecutors are seeking a 2½-year prison sentence for Real Madrid defender Raúl Asencio over allegations that he shared explicit images involving a minor without consent. Asencio denies any wrongdoing.

Asencio is not accused of recording the videos, but prosecutors allege he received and later shared explicit footage linked to a 2023 incident involving a 16-year-old girl in Gran Canaria.

The trial is expected to begin in September 2026, with the court set to determine whether the allegations are proven. Until then, Asencio remains presumed innocent under Spanish law.

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Real Madrid defender Raúl Asencio is facing the possibility of a two-and-a-half-year prison sentence after Spanish prosecutors formally requested the penalty of jail term of up to 2 and half years over allegations that he shared sexually explicit images involving a minor without consent.

The 23-year-old Spain youth international is due to stand trial in September 2026, but he has not been convicted of any offence and continues to deny wrongdoing.

Here's what the case is about.

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What is Raúl Asencio accused of?

According to news outlet Transfer News, the case dates back to June 2023, when a sexual encounter involving a 16-year-old girl and another young woman allegedly took place at a beach club on Gran Canaria in Spain's Canary Islands.

The alleged victims did not consent to being filmed or to the videos being shared. According to court documents, prosecutors allege that explicit videos were later circulated without the permission of both women.

What role is Asencio alleged to have played?

Unlike three former Real Madrid academy teammates who are accused of recording and distributing the videos, Asencio is not accused of filming the encounter.

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Instead, prosecutors allege that he received the videos and later showed or shared them with another person, leading to charges related to the alleged distribution of explicit material involving a minor.

The other former youth players standing trial alongside him are Ferran Ruiz, Juan Rodríguez and Andrés García. They face separate allegations relating to the recording and dissemination of the videos.

Why are prosecutors seeking a prison sentence?

According to reports, the Public Prosecutor's Office is seeking a two-and-a-half-year prison sentence for Asencio based on the charges connected to the alleged sharing of the videos.

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However, the requested sentence is only the prosecution's recommendation. The court will decide whether Asencio is guilty.

Reports indicate that one of the alleged victims has withdrawn complaints.

Asencio’s point

Asencio has consistently denied committing any criminal offence.

In a statement he said:

I have not participated in any behaviour that violates the sexual freedom of any woman, much less minors.

He also said he had full confidence in the Spanish justice system and stressed that the presumption of innocence should continue to apply while the case proceeds.

Will Asencio still play for Real Madrid?

Despite the ongoing legal proceedings, Asencio has continued his football career with Real Madrid, establishing himself in the first team.

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The trial is scheduled to begin in September 2026, when prosecutors, defence lawyers and witnesses will present their evidence before a Spanish court.