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Ghana loses historic Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games bronze to Canada

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 22:10 - 01 August 2026
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Ghana loses historic Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games bronze to Canada
Ghana's men's 4x100m relay team has been denied a historic bronze medal at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games after Canada successfully overturned its disqualification, pushing Ghana back to fourth place.
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Ghana's men's 4x100m relay team has narrowly missed out on a historic bronze medal at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games after Canada successfully overturned its disqualification through an official appeal.

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The Ghanaian quartet of Joseph Paul Amoah, Ibrahim Fuseini, Barnabas Aggerh and Benjamin Azamati had initially been promoted to third place after race officials disqualified Canada, who originally finished second in the final.

The initial ruling elevated Nigeria from bronze to silver, while Ghana, who crossed the line fourth in a time of 38.13 seconds, moved into the bronze medal position.

The decision briefly appeared to hand Ghana its first Commonwealth Games medal in the men's 4x100m relay since 1974.

However, Canadian team officials lodged a successful protest against the disqualification, which stemmed from an alleged lane violation during the baton exchange between lead runner Aaron Brown and Jerome Blake.

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Following a review, officials reinstated Canada to the silver medal position, restoring the original race results.

Australia retained the gold medal, Canada reclaimed silver, while Nigeria returned to the bronze medal position. Ghana consequently dropped back to fourth place, agonisingly missing out on ending a 52-year wait for a Commonwealth Games relay medal.

Despite the heartbreaking outcome, Ghana's relay team delivered an outstanding performance, clocking 38.13 seconds against a highly competitive field in Glasgow and demonstrating their growing strength on the international stage.

Canada's successful appeal also marked a rare positive outcome for the country at the Commonwealth Games. According to Canadian reports, the nation had previously lost three medals through disqualifications at the Games, making this one of the few instances where an appeal worked in its favour.

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