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UEFA threatens no-confidence vote against Infantino after FIFA plan collapse

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 15:24 - 01 August 2026
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UEFA has called on FIFA President Gianni Infantino to resign or face a possible no-confidence vote after the collapse of the controversial FIFA Forward Enterprise project. Here's why European football's governing body has lost confidence in FIFA's leadership.
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  • UEFA has called on FIFA President Gianni Infantino to step down, warning he could face a no-confidence vote after the collapse of the controversial FIFA Forward Enterprise project.

  • European football's governing body accused FIFA's leadership of lacking transparency, saying the proposed investment plan created divisions and undermined trust across world football.

  • The controversy follows FIFA's decision to scrap its proposed World Cup commercial investment plan, with UEFA now calling for a thorough review of FIFA's governance and leadership.

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FIFA President Gianni Infantino is under pressure after UEFA called for a change at the top of world football and reportedly warned he could face a vote of no confidence if he refuses to step down.

The move follows FIFA's decision to abandon its controversial FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) project, a proposal that would have created a new FIFA-owned commercial company and sold a 20% minority stake to private investors to raise about US$4.2 billion for football development. The proposal, valued at around US$20 billion, drew fierce opposition from UEFA and several other football stakeholders over concerns about transparency and governance.

READ ALSO: AFC joins UEFA and CONCACAF in rejecting FIFA's FFE proposal as pressure mounts on CAF

According to reports, UEFA believes confidence in Infantino's leadership has been severely damaged and says it is prepared to push for an emergency no-confidence vote if he does not resign. Under FIFA's statutes, UEFA's 55 member associations represent a significant voting bloc, with reports suggesting that only 43 associations would be needed to trigger such a motion. However, FIFA has not publicly commented on the reported ultimatum.

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UEFA says trust has been lost

In a statement released after FIFA withdrew the proposal, UEFA said the controversy should not end with the cancellation of the project.

We cannot keep going on like this with secret schemes on fast track timescales, cooked up by faceless individuals and of dubious benefit to the game. We must identify those responsible and hold them to account.

UEFA said the review into the affair should be thorough and fundamental and added:

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The current FIFA leadership has not only lost UEFA's confidence but also that of many other members of the football family.

The governing body also accused Infantino of failing to honour promises of transparency made when he was elected FIFA president in 2016.

Why the FIFA project sparked controversy

The FIFA Forward Enterprise proposal was designed to place the commercial rights of FIFA competitions, including the FIFA World Cup, Women's World Cup and Club World Cup, into a new company wholly owned by FIFA.

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READ ALSO: FIFA has cancelled its controversial FIFA Forward Enterprise project: Full details

FIFA intended to sell a minority, non-controlling stake in the company to long-term investors, saying the money would significantly increase funding for its 211 member associations and football development programmes.

However, UEFA and several national associations argued that football's biggest competitions should not become commercial assets linked to private investors and criticised FIFA for failing to properly consult stakeholders before unveiling the proposal.

Infantino withdraws the proposal

Facing mounting criticism from confederations, national associations and figures within football, Infantino announced that FIFA would not proceed with the plan.

He said:

Having listened carefully to all the views, it has become clear that the project has created divisions... Our purpose has always been, and will always be, to unite and improve.

He added that FIFA would instead work to rebuild unity and continue supporting football development around the world.

What happens next?

READ ASO: FIFA defends forward enterprise proposal, denies plans to 'sell football'

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Although FIFA has abandoned the investment proposal, the political fallout continues.

UEFA says it will now work with member associations, other confederations and football stakeholders to review FIFA's governance and propose alternative ways to expand football development through the existing FIFA Forward Programme.

The dispute has also cast uncertainty over Infantino's future ahead of the next FIFA presidential election.

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