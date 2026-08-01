12-year-old boy, truck driver arrested over viral video showing minor driving articulated truck

image of the 12-year old boy driving the truck (left), 12-year old boy (middle) and the 34-year-old man suspected to be the driver of the DAF XF 105 articulated truck (right)

image of the 12-year old boy driving the truck (left), 12-year old boy (middle) and the 34-year-old man suspected to be the driver of the DAF XF 105 articulated truck (right)

The Ghana Police Service has arrested a 12-year-old boy and a 34-year-old man suspected to be the driver of a DAF XF 105 articulated truck after a video showing the minor driving the heavy-duty vehicle went viral on social media.

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According to the Police, the truck, which bears registration number GS 3097-20, was being driven by the child in the video, raising concerns over road safety and the involvement of minors in operating motor vehicles.

The two suspects are currently in the custody of the Central Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) in Accra, where they are assisting with investigations into the incident.

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The Police Service has cautioned parents, guardians and vehicle owners against allowing minors or unlicensed persons to drive, particularly heavy-duty trucks, warning that such actions put the lives of road users at risk and breach provisions of the Road Traffic Act.

The Service further urged members of the public to support road safety efforts by reporting incidents involving underage or unqualified drivers and promoting responsible behaviour on Ghana’s roads.

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