Advertisement

12-year-old boy, truck driver arrested over viral video showing minor driving articulated truck

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 12:38 - 01 August 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
image of the 12-year old boy driving the truck (left), 12-year old boy (middle) and the 34-year-old man suspected to be the driver of the DAF XF 105 articulated truck (right)
image of the 12-year old boy driving the truck (left), 12-year old boy (middle) and the 34-year-old man suspected to be the driver of the DAF XF 105 articulated truck (right)
Advertisement

The Ghana Police Service has arrested a 12-year-old boy and a 34-year-old man suspected to be the driver of a DAF XF 105 articulated truck after a video showing the minor driving the heavy-duty vehicle went viral on social media.

Advertisement

According to the Police, the truck, which bears registration number GS 3097-20, was being driven by the child in the video, raising concerns over road safety and the involvement of minors in operating motor vehicles.

READ ALSO: Armed robbers open fire on 2 VIP JEOUN buses in separate highway attacks; several injured

The two suspects are currently in the custody of the Central Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) in Accra, where they are assisting with investigations into the incident.

Advertisement

READ ALSO: Fuel prices increase in Ghana: Major OMCs announce new petrol and diesel prices - See latest prices

The Police Service has cautioned parents, guardians and vehicle owners against allowing minors or unlicensed persons to drive, particularly heavy-duty trucks, warning that such actions put the lives of road users at risk and breach provisions of the Road Traffic Act.

The Service further urged members of the public to support road safety efforts by reporting incidents involving underage or unqualified drivers and promoting responsible behaviour on Ghana’s roads.

READ ALSO: Social media erupts after MP tells primary school girl 'I will marry you when you grow up' (Video)

Advertisement

The arrest comes amid renewed concerns about road safety and the dangers associated with allowing children to operate vehicles without the required skills, training and legal authorisation.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Parliament passes Energy Sector Levies (Amendment) Bill: Will it affect fuel prices? Explained
News
01.08.2026
Parliament passes Energy Sector Levies (Amendment) Bill: Will it affect fuel prices? Explained
image of the 12-year old boy driving the truck (left), 12-year old boy (middle) and the 34-year-old man suspected to be the driver of the DAF XF 105 articulated truck (right)
News
01.08.2026
12-year-old boy, truck driver arrested over viral video showing minor driving articulated truck
___4734769___https:______static.pulse.com.gh___webservice___escenic___binary___4734769___2016___2___26___22___gianni-infantino-cropped_bxertvtpbk6m1ik6ryfkpeboj_2
Sports
01.08.2026
FIFA has cancelled its controversial FIFA Forward Enterprise project: Full details
US apologises after AI-generated map wrongly represents African countries at global conference: List of countries, everything that happened
News
01.08.2026
US apologises after AI-generated map wrongly represents African countries at global conference: List of countries, everything that happened
Fuel prices increase in Ghana: Major OMCs announce new petrol and diesel prices - See latest prices
News
01.08.2026
Fuel prices increase in Ghana: Major OMCs announce new petrol and diesel prices - See latest prices
Armed robbers open fire on 2 VIP JEOUN buses in separate highway attacks; several injured
News
01.08.2026
Armed robbers open fire on 2 VIP JEOUN buses in separate highway attacks; several injured