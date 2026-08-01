Armed robbers open fire on 2 VIP JEOUN buses in separate highway attacks; several injured
Two VIP JEOUN Transport buses came under attack from armed robbers in separate incidents on major highways in Ghana between the night of Wednesday, July 30, and the early hours of Thursday, July 31, leaving several people injured in one of the attacks.
In a statement, the transport company said the first incident occurred at about 11:00 p.m. on the Accra-Kumasi Highway along the stretch between Apedwa Junction, Nkronso, Akooko and Akyem Asafo.
According to the company, the assailants blocked the road with a vehicle, forcing traffic to a standstill and trapping three passenger buses before launching the robbery operation.
One of the affected buses, which was travelling from Accra to Sunyani, was repeatedly shot at during the attack. The gunfire injured the driver, his assistant and three passengers.
VIP JEOUN said the driver has been transferred to the 37 Military Hospital to continue receiving treatment. The conditions of the other injured victims were not immediately made known.
The company praised the swift response of police personnel from the Suhum Division in the Eastern Region, who intervened at the scene, drove the attackers away and removed the road obstruction to restore traffic flow.
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Hours later, at around 1:00 a.m., another VIP JEOUN bus travelling on the Kumasi-Sunyani Highway was targeted by armed robbers at Potrikrom.
The attackers opened fire on the vehicle, shattering its windscreen. However, an armed security escort travelling with the bus returned fire, forcing the robbers to flee before they could harm passengers or crew.
No injuries were recorded in the second incident. A police patrol team later arrived to secure the area and assess the situation.
Reaffirming its commitment to passenger safety, VIP JEOUN Transport Company Limited said it remains dedicated to providing secure and reliable transport services despite the attacks.
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