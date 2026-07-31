Heliopter Crash: Government announces week-long national events to mark first anniversary of 2025 helicopter disaster

The Government of Ghana has announced a week-long programme of activities to mark the first anniversary of the August 6, 2025 helicopter crash, including a memorial lecture, national inter-faith service, cenotaph unveiling and nationwide blood donation drive in honour of the eight victims.

Government has launched a week-long national commemoration to mark the first anniversary of the August 6, 2025 helicopter crash that claimed the lives of eight distinguished public servants and military personnel.

The programme includes a memorial lecture, a national inter-faith service, the unveiling of a memorial cenotaph and a nationwide blood donation drive, with President John Dramani Mahama expected to attend key events.

The commemoration began with the presentation of state support to the bereaved families, including GH¢1 million trust funds for each child of the deceased, comprehensive health insurance and other long-term welfare benefits.

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The Government of Ghana has unveiled a week-long programme of national events to commemorate the first anniversary of the August 6, 2025 helicopter crash that claimed the lives of 8 prominent public servants and military officers.

The week-long observance began on Thursday, July 30, with the official presentation of state support to the families of the victims. During the ceremony, President John Dramani Mahama presented compensation packages that included a Legacy Box containing a GH¢1 million trust fund for each child of the deceased, comprehensive health insurance, and additional welfare benefits to provide long-term support for the bereaved families.

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President John Dramani Mahama has presented compensation packages to the families and children of the victims of the August 6 helicopter crash.



The support package includes a Legacy Box containing a GH¢1 million trust fund for each child, comprehensive health insurance, and… pic.twitter.com/zEUGIij8zE — SIKAOFFICIAL🦍 (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) July 30, 2026

Other activities include a memorial lecture, a national inter-faith service, the unveiling of a memorial cenotaph and a nationwide blood donation exercise aimed at honouring the victims through life-saving acts.

In a statement issued on 30 July 2026, Government Communications Minister and Presidential Spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu said the anniversary provides an opportunity for the nation to reflect on the sacrifices of those who lost their lives.

"As a nation, we must pause to remember, honour, and pay tribute to the selflessness, service, and sacrifice of the 'Departed 8'," the statement said.

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READ ALSO: Ghana mourns as state funeral for 8 fallen heroes of helicopter crash takes place today

On Tuesday, August 4, the Ministry of Defence, in collaboration with the Pope John SHS Old Boys Association (POJOBA), will host the Dr Edward Omane Boamah Memorial Lecture at Burma Hall in Accra. The lecture is open to the public.

The main commemoration will take place on Thursday, August 6, with a National Inter-Faith Memorial Service at the UPSA Auditorium in Madina. President John Dramani Mahama, Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, senior government officials, members of the Ghana Armed Forces and relatives of the deceased are expected to attend.

Later that day, the Ministry of Defence will officially unveil a memorial cenotaph in honour of the victims during an invitation-only ceremony.

The activities will conclude on Saturday, August 8, with the "Service to the Soul" Nationwide Blood Donation Drive, which will be held at district, regional and teaching hospitals across the country, including the 37 Military Hospital.

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Government said the initiative is intended to replenish blood banks while paying tribute to those who died.

"This national humanitarian effort aims to fill blood banks and save lives in memory of those who died," the statement noted.

It has therefore called on Ghanaians to participate in the exercise by donating blood at the nearest health facility.

The Government calls on all Ghanaians to take part in the 'Service to the Soul' Nationwide Blood Donation Drive... This is an appropriate and life-saving way to pay tribute to our fallen heroes.

The military helicopter crash on 6 August 2025 shocked the country after it claimed the lives of all 8 people on board, including Defence Minister Edward Omane Boamah, Environment Minister Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator Alhaji Limuna Muniru Mohammed, NDC National Vice Chairman Dr Samuel Sarpong, Former Parliamentary Candidate Samuel Aboagye, and other members onboard.