Ahafo Ano South East MP apologises after ‘I will marry you’ comment to schoolgirl sparks backlash

Ahafo Ano South East MP Yakubu Mohammed has apologised after telling a primary school girl he would marry her when she grows up. The comment sparked social media backlash, prompting the lawmaker to admit it was inappropriate and express regret.

The Member of Parliament for Ahafo Ano South East, Yakubu Mohammed, has apologised after a comment he made to a primary school pupil triggered widespread criticism on social media.

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The controversy began after a video circulated online showing the MP interacting with pupils during a visit to Parliament. While encouraging the students to work hard and pursue their dreams, Mr Mohammed shared his own journey into politics and spoke about his childhood ambition of becoming a lawmaker.

During the interaction, however, the MP singled out a young female pupil and commented on her appearance before telling her that he would marry her when she grows up.

What’s your name… you are very beautiful, when you grow up, I will marry you. So she is my wife. In the future, she will also be an MP and all of you will become somebody in future. I wish you the best, he said.

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The remark generated strong reactions online, with several users describing it as inappropriate and raising concerns about comments made by adults towards children.

Some social media users argued that such statements risk normalising unhealthy boundaries between adults and minors, while others called on public figures to be more careful with their words when engaging with children.

Following the public reaction, Mr Mohammed has issued an unqualified apology, admitting that his comments were inappropriate and caused discomfort to the child, her family, women, and members of the public.

According to Citi News, the MP expressed regret over the incident and assured the public that it would not happen again.

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It is something that I am truly sorry for, and I don’t think it will happen again. Irrespective of everything, I will be cautious, he said.

Mr Mohammed said he accepts responsibility for his actions and has started efforts to contact the MP of the constituency where the school is located to help arrange a visit to the school.

According to him, the planned visit will allow him to formally apologise to the pupil and her family.