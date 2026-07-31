Social media erupts after MP tells primary school girl 'I will marry you when you grow up' (Video)

A video of Ahafo Ano South East MP Mohammed Yakubu telling a primary school girl he would marry her when she grows up has sparked widespread backlash, with many social media users describing the remark as inappropriate.

An MP's remark to a schoolgirl has sparked widespread social media criticism.

Many users described the comment as inappropriate and called for better boundaries with children.

The video continues to fuel debate, with some saying it was a joke while others condemned it.

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Comments made by the Member of Parliament for Ahafo Ano South East, Mohammed Yakubu, to a young schoolgirl during his engagement with school children have triggered widespread criticism on social media, with many users describing the remarks as inappropriate.

In a video that has since circulated online, the MP is seen encouraging pupils to work hard and pursue their dreams, drawing inspiration from his own journey into Parliament.

Addressing the children, he said he used to admire Members of Parliament while he was in school and had always dreamed of becoming one himself.

I just want to encourage you all. I used to come here when I was schooling. I would see the MPs and be happy for them. I had a dream and today, standing here as an MP is one of the dreams I have worked for.

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The interaction, however, took a different turn when the MP singled out a female pupil and made a remark that has since sparked controversy.

In fact, what's your name… you are very beautiful. When you grow up, I will marry you. So she is my wife. In the future, she will also be an MP and all of you will become somebody in future. I wish you the best.

The statement has triggered a lot of social media reactions with many social media users saying such comments should not be directed at children, arguing that public officials should exercise greater caution when interacting with minors.

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Several users described the remark as "disturbing," "inappropriate," and "completely unacceptable," insisting that children deserve clear boundaries rather than jokes about marriage.

One user wrote:

A disturbing and inappropriate thing to say to a child. Is this how to 'encourage' children? Completely unacceptable.

Another questioned why such a statement would be made to primary school pupils, calling for accountability.

How can an MP from the Ashanti Region make such a statement to children under 11? He must be arrested.

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Others argued that comments of this nature contribute to the normalisation of inappropriate behaviour towards children.

This is how pedophilia culture festers in our society. An MP telling a primary school girl he'll marry her in the future isn't harmless, it's how we normalize adults making romantic comments to children. Children deserve boundaries, not marriage jokes. This is disgraceful.

Another social media user suggested the public conversation around child protection is evolving, writing:

We're not there yet, but we're gradually getting there.

The video has continued to generate debate across social media, with many users calling on public figures to be mindful of their words when addressing children, while others have argued that the MP's comments were intended as a joke and not meant to be taken literally.

As of the time of publication, Mohammed Yakubu had not publicly responded to the backlash.

This is deeply troubling and soooo inappropriate. I’m referring to the blurred portion of the video. 🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/VDBS9ut79q — Israel Laryea (@TheIsraelLaryea) July 31, 2026

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