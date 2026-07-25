Here's why women need more sleep than men

Why do women need more sleep than men? From hormones to mental load, learn why Ghanaian women need extra rest and how to improve your sleep quality.

Growing up in a Ghanaian household, especially a Christian one, almost every girl hears the same advice at least once: "A virtuous woman doesn’t sleep too long, she rises while it is still night!" Many aunties and mothers love to quote Proverbs 31:15–17, reminding us that the ideal woman is up at dawn, sweeping the compound, getting the children ready, and preparing to conquer the day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Early rising has practically been baked into our cultural DNA as a badge of honor. But let’s be honest: who is usually the first person up in the morning and the very last person to finally sit down at night?If you are a woman constantly running on empty—waking up exhausted even after a full night in bed, you aren't lazy, and you aren't a "bad" woman.

According to research from the Cleveland Clinic, women actually require slightly more sleep than men. On average, women need about 11 minutes more sleep per night, largely because the quality of their rest is disrupted far more often by hormones, stress, and sleep disorders.

Here is a simple look at why women actually need extra quality rest and how prioritizing sleep is one of the best ways to take care of yourself and your family.

Advertisement

Advertisement

1. Hormones are Constantly Changing

A woman’s body goes through a lot of hormonal shifts throughout her life. Monthly menstrual cycles, pregnancy, nursing, and later, perimenopause and menopause, all affect how well you sleep.

During menopause, falling hormone levels can make it harder to fall asleep, shorten your deep sleep stages, and leave you tossing and turning all night.

Advertisement

Advertisement

2. Mental Load, Stress, and Anxiety

Increased Anxiety, Stress

From managing the household and raising children to running a business or working a corporate job, women carry a heavy mental load. Women are statistically twice as likely as men to suffer from anxiety and depression, both of which are directly linked to insomnia. When stress keeps your mind racing at night, you lose out on the deep, restorative rest your body needs to function the next day.

3. Higher Risk for Sleep Disturbances

Advertisement

Advertisement

Higher Risk for Sleep Disturbances

Women are more prone to certain sleep conditions like Restless Legs Syndrome (an uncomfortable urge to move your legs when trying to rest). Additionally, after menopause, a woman’s risk for Obstructive Sleep Apnea (breathing repeatedly stopping and starting during sleep) jumps significantly, matching the risk level seen in men. However, women often experience less obvious symptoms like light snoring or waking up with morning headaches, making it easier to overlook.

READ ALSO: 4 ways eating leafy greens may help support healthy blood pressure

How to Check If You’re Getting Enough Quality Sleep

Don't judge how well you slept the minute your alarm goes off—most people feel a bit groggy initially.

Assess your energy levels around mid-morning (before lunch). Do you feel alert, clear-headed, and able to focus on your day’s tasks? If you are struggling to stay awake before midday, your body is telling you it needs more quality sleep.

Simple Tips to Sleep Better Tonight

You don't need expensive gadgets to improve your sleep hygiene. Start with these simple, daily habits:

Keep a Regular Routine: Go to bed and wake up around the same time every day—even on weekends.

Watch What You Drink: Avoid heavy caffeine (like coffee or strong tea) and alcohol late in the evening, as both ruin your deep sleep cycles.

Get Morning Sunlight: Exposure to natural light in the morning helps set your body’s internal clock (circadian rhythm), making it easier to fall asleep at night.

Create a Dark, Cool Bedroom: Turn off TVs, phones, and bright screens at least 30 minutes before bed. Keep the room as dark and comfortable as possible.

Take Quick Naps: If you must power nap during the afternoon, keep it between 10 to 20 minutes. Longer naps will make it harder to sleep at night.

Advertisement

Advertisement