Beyond skipping meals: What really causes stomach ulcers?

Many people misunderstand stomach ulcers. Learn the real causes, common myths, symptoms, effects and practical ways to protect your digestive health.

For years, many people have believed that stomach ulcers are caused simply by skipping meals, eating spicy foods or worrying too much. While these habits may worsen symptoms for some people, medical experts say the real causes of ulcers are more complex.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Stomach ulcers, also known as gastric ulcers, are open sores that develop on the inner lining of the stomach. They occur when the protective layer that shields the stomach from digestive acids becomes damaged, allowing acid to irritate and injure the stomach wall.

Although ulcers can be painful and uncomfortable, they are treatable when properly diagnosed and managed.

READ ALSO: 10 favourite foods you should stop eating right away if you have stomach ulcer

Common myths about stomach ulcers

Advertisement

Advertisement

1. Skipping meals causes ulcers

Skipping Meals

One of the most common beliefs is that missing breakfast or going for long periods without food directly causes ulcers. However, doctors explain that skipping meals alone does not create stomach ulcers.

The main causes are usually linked to infection with a bacteria called Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) or prolonged use of certain medications, especially non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) such as ibuprofen and aspirin.

That said, irregular eating patterns may increase discomfort in people who already have ulcers because an empty stomach may allow acid irritation to become more noticeable.

Advertisement

Advertisement

2. Spicy foods cause ulcers

Spicy grilled shrimp

Many people avoid pepper and spicy foods because they believe they create ulcers. Research shows that spicy foods do not directly cause stomach ulcers. However, they may trigger or worsen symptoms such as stomach pain, burning sensations and discomfort in people who already have the condition.

Food tolerance differs from person to person, so individuals with ulcers may need to identify and avoid foods that worsen their symptoms.

Advertisement

Advertisement

3. Stress alone causes ulcers

Stress [Freepik]

Stress is often blamed as the main cause of ulcers, but medical evidence shows that everyday stress does not directly create stomach ulcers.

However, severe physical stress, such as serious illness, major injuries or prolonged medical conditions, can contribute to certain types of ulcers. Emotional stress may also worsen symptoms by affecting digestion, sleep patterns and lifestyle choices.

READ ALSO: 4 ways eating leafy greens may help support healthy blood pressure

What really causes stomach ulcers?

1. Helicobacter pylori infection

Helicobacter pylori infection

One of the leading causes of stomach ulcers is infection with H. pylori, a bacteria that can damage the stomach’s protective lining.

The infection is common worldwide and can spread through contaminated food, water or close contact. Many people may carry the bacteria without symptoms, but in some individuals it can lead to ulcers and other digestive problems.

Advertisement

Advertisement

2. Long-term use of painkillers

Regular or prolonged use of NSAIDs can increase the risk of developing ulcers. These medications can reduce substances that help protect the stomach lining, making it more vulnerable to damage from stomach acid. People who frequently use painkillers should seek medical advice, especially if they experience stomach discomfort.

3. Lifestyle factors

Advertisement

Advertisement

Man smoking

Certain habits may increase the risk of developing or worsening ulcer symptoms, including: Excessive alcohol consumption

Smoking

Poor dietary habits

Frequent use of certain medications without medical guidance

Symptoms of stomach ulcers

Ulcer symptoms vary from person to person, but common signs include: Burning or painful discomfort in the upper abdomen

Stomach pain that may occur between meals or at night

Feeling bloated

Frequent burping

Nausea

Loss of appetite

Feeling full quickly

Some warning signs require urgent medical attention, including: Vomiting blood

Black or tar-like stool

Unexplained weight loss

Severe or persistent stomach pain

Advertisement

Advertisement

The effects of untreated ulcers

When left untreated, stomach ulcers can lead to serious complications. These may include: Internal bleeding: An ulcer can damage blood vessels in the stomach lining, causing bleeding.

Stomach perforation: In severe cases, an ulcer may create a hole in the stomach wall, which is a medical emergency.

Digestive problems: Untreated ulcers may affect normal digestion and overall quality of life.

How to prevent stomach ulcers

Although not every ulcer can be prevented, several actions can reduce the risk: Practise safe use of medication: Avoid taking painkillers regularly without medical advice. If you need them frequently, speak with a healthcare professional. Maintain good hygiene: Since H. pylori can spread through contaminated food and water, proper handwashing and food safety practices are important. Avoid smoking: Smoking can increase the risk of ulcers and make healing more difficult. Limit alcohol intake: Alcohol can irritate the stomach lining and worsen digestive symptoms. Pay attention to persistent symptoms: Do not rely only on home remedies when stomach pain continues. Proper diagnosis helps determine the correct treatment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Can stomach ulcers be cured?

Yes. Most stomach ulcers can be treated successfully once the cause is identified. Treatment may involve medications that reduce stomach acid, protect the stomach lining, and antibiotics if an H. pylori infection is detected. The right treatment depends on the individual’s condition, which is why medical evaluation is important.

Conclusion

Stomach ulcers are often surrounded by myths, but understanding the facts can help people seek proper care early. While certain foods and lifestyle habits may worsen symptoms, ulcers are usually linked to specific medical causes that require proper diagnosis and treatment.

Advertisement

Advertisement