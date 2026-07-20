John Dumelo ranked 48th among Ghana’s best MPs in 2026

Actor-turned-politician John Dumelo has been ranked the 48th best-performing Member of Parliament (MP) out of 83 constituencies assessed in a new survey conducted by polling firm Global InfoAnalytics.

John Dumelo (Ayawaso West Wuogon, NDC) ranked 48th out of 83 constituencies in Global Info Analytics' June 2026 MP performance poll.

59% of respondents rated his performance positively; 33% rated it poor or very poor.

Dumelo also serves as Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture.

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The survey, which covered parliamentary constituencies sampled in June 2026, found that the Ayawaso West Wuogon MP received a generally positive approval rating from residents, with 59% of respondents describing his performance as Excellent, Very Good or Good.

According to the poll, 4% of respondents rated his performance as Average, while 33% described it as Poor or Very Poor. A further 5% said they had no opinion on his performance.

Dumelo, who also serves as Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture, secured the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary seat on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) after defeating former New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP Lydia Seyram Alhassan in the 2024 general election.

Since entering Parliament, he has prioritised infrastructure development, education and community welfare programmes across the constituency.

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One of his flagship initiatives is the "2028 Goal", unveiled in January 2026, through which he pledged to facilitate the construction of every road in Ayawaso West Wuogon before the end of his first term. He has attributed progress on some of the projects to collaborations with private-sector partners, including businessman Max Palasco.

John Dumelo

The legislator has also supported infrastructure projects initiated by the Ayawaso West Municipal Assembly to improve classrooms, enhance road safety and upgrade community facilities. At the launch of the projects, he expressed his ambition to make Ayawaso West Wuogon "one of the best constituencies in the country" by ensuring quality development.

Beyond infrastructure, Dumelo has introduced several community-centred initiatives. During the 2026 FIFA World Cup, he partnered with 13 local kenkey vendors to provide free meals for residents gathered at public viewing centres to cheer on Ghana's Black Stars.

In Parliament, he has consistently advocated for improvements in road infrastructure, particularly in farming communities. During the debate on the 2026 national budget, he highlighted the challenges poor roads pose to agricultural production and rural livelihoods, aligning his parliamentary contributions with his responsibilities at the Ministry of Food and Agriculture.

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Dumelo has also maintained his commitment to youth empowerment, a key promise from his election campaign. He previously pledged to invest part of his parliamentary salary in initiatives aimed at supporting young people, including assistance for local sports development and community-based programmes.