Ballon d'Or 2026 Power Rankings: Lamine Yamal leads Messi, Mbappe after Spain's World Cup win

Lamine Yamal leads the Ballon d'Or 2026 Power Rankings after inspiring Spain to FIFA World Cup glory, ahead of Lionel Messi, Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappé.

The conclusion of the FIFA World Cup 2026 has significantly reshaped the race for football's most prestigious individual honour, with standout performances in the tournament adding the final layer to an already compelling Ballon d'Or contest.

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According to GiveMeSport's latest Ballon d'Or 2026 Power Rankings, Spain's World Cup triumph has had a major influence on this year's standings, with several players strengthening their claims for the coveted Golden Ball ahead of the award ceremony in London on October 26.

Unlike previous editions that were judged over a calendar year, the Ballon d'Or is once again being awarded based on players' performances throughout the 2025/26 season. The rankings reflect achievements across domestic leagues, continental competitions, and the FIFA World Cup, making consistency and success at both the club and the international level more important than ever.

From Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal to England captain Harry Kane, Argentina legend Lionel Messi, Spain midfielder Rodri, and France star Kylian Mbappé, this year's race features some of the biggest names in world football. Their contributions in league competitions, European tournaments and the World Cup have all played a decisive role in shaping the latest standings.

Below is the latest Ballon d'Or 2026 Power Rankings, based on GiveMeSport's assessment of players' performances, achievements and impact throughout the 2025/26 campaign, alongside their official statistics from the FIFA World Cup 2026.

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1. Lamine Yamal (Barcelona & Spain)

Spain Wins 2026 World Cup Final Lamine Yamal celebrates after winning the 2026 World Cup on the day of the final match between Spain and Argentina at the New York New Jersey Stadium | Photo via IMAGO

Spain’s masterclass against Argentina in the World Cup final has significantly elevated their core squad, with Lamine Yamal currently sitting at the absolute pinnacle of the rankings. The Barcelona teenager has surged to the front of the pack, combining his consistent domestic brilliance with a talismanic role in Spain's title-winning run. While his raw goal contributions might not rival the traditional number nines, his ability to dictate the tempo and create match-winning opportunities in pressure-cooker environments makes him the premier candidate.

2025/26 Highlights: Instrumental in Barcelona's La Liga campaign; the creative heartbeat of the Spanish national team.

World Cup 2026 Stats: 1 Goal, primary offensive catalyst for the World Champions.

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2. Harry Kane (Bayern Munich & England)

Harry Kane | Photo via IMAGO/Ulmer/Teamfoto

Despite England’s heartbreaking exit in the semi-finals, Harry Kane remains a massive contender for the ultimate individual prize. The English captain has maintained a staggering scoring rate for Bayern Munich, cementing his position as the most lethal, out-and-out finisher in European football. His historic 60+ goal campaign across all competitions is a testament to his relentless consistency. If the voters lean toward sheer statistical output over international trophies, Kane is virtually guaranteed a spot on the podium.

2025/26 Highlights: 60+ goals across all competitions for Bayern Munich.

World Cup 2026 Stats: Anchored the England attack to a third-place finish.

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3. Lionel Messi (Inter Miami & Argentina)

Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates the victory at the end of the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi final football match between England and Argentina. Atlanta United States Copyright: xNicolòxCampox

Many wondered if the 39-year-old could still produce magic on the biggest stage, and Lionel Messi answered emphatically. He entered the top tiers of the power rankings after a stunning hat-trick in Argentina's opening World Cup match against Algeria. Though the legendary South American fell just short of securing back-to-back World Cup titles following a 1-0 defeat to Spain in the final, his individual brilliance keeps him in the elite conversation.

2025/26 Highlights: Scintillating form for Inter Miami in the MLS; guided Argentina to a consecutive World Cup final.

World Cup 2026 Stats: 8 appearances, 8 goals, and 4 assists.

4. Rodri (Manchester City & Spain)

Spain s Rodri kisses the trophy on the podium after winning the Golden Ball following the final match between Spain and Argentina at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

If the Ballon d’Or is about recognising the "best player" in terms of overall game impact, Rodri has a flawless case. The Spanish midfielder played his way into elite form at the 2026 World Cup, ending the tournament back to his brilliant best following a stop-start club campaign with Manchester United. By anchoring Spain to a world title and deservedly picking up the Golden Ball for the tournament's best player, he has transformed his narrative from a defensive necessity into an all-encompassing midfield maestro.

2025/26 Highlights: World Cup Winner, World Cup Golden Ball.

World Cup 2026 Stats: 8 appearances, 0 goals, 0 assists (defensive/midfield anchor).

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5. Ousmane Dembélé (Paris Saint-Germain & France)

Ousmane Dembele (Image credit: Glenn Gervot - PSG / PSG via Getty Images)

Will Ousmane Dembélé become the first player to retain the Ballon d'Or since Lionel Messi in 2021? Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League triumph was the defining achievement of the European club season, and Dembélé was at the heart of it. He made history by becoming the first-ever player to score in every round of the Champions League knockout stages. While France's semi-final World Cup exit against Spain might cost him the top spot, his season remains incredibly decorated.

2025/26 Highlights: Ligue 1 Champion, Champions League Winner.

World Cup 2026 Stats: 8 appearances, 6 goals, 2 assists.

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6. Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid & France)

It feels inevitable that Kylian Mbappé will one day lift the golden ball, and his 2025/26 campaign was another step closer to that reality. Scoring 42 goals in 44 appearances for Real Madrid across all competitions, the Frenchman was utterly devastating. He carried that form into the summer, looking like a lock for the Ballon d'Or before a drab 2-0 defeat to Spain ended France's hopes. Nevertheless, he secured the World Cup Golden Boot with an alien-like goal return.

2025/26 Highlights: 42 goals in 44 club appearances.

World Cup 2026 Stats: 8 appearances, 10 goals, 4 assists (Golden Boot winner).

7. Michael Olise (Bayern Munich & France)

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Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise AFP via Getty Images

Michael Olise has shot up the rankings over the last six months due to his scintillating form for Bayern Munich. Evolving into Europe’s most creative force, his incredible 31 assists at the club level made him the premier playmaker in world football. He showcased this same stunning form on the international stage, bagging a tournament-high eight assists for Les Bleus during the World Cup.

2025/26 Highlights: Bundesliga Champion, DFB-Pokal Winner.

World Cup 2026 Stats: 8 appearances, 0 goals, 8 assists (Tournament Top Assister).

8. Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid & England)

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Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham may not have secured a trophy with Real Madrid this season, but the 23-year-old firmly entered the top 10 rankings after a series of inspirational performances for England. His leadership was on full display, notably during a dramatic 3-2 win over Mexico in the last 16. No Englishman has ever scored more goals in a single World Cup campaign than Bellingham did this summer, proving he is the ultimate big-game player.

2025/26 Highlights: Midfield engine for Real Madrid.

World Cup 2026 Stats: 8 appearances, 7 goals, 1 assist.

9. Declan Rice (Arsenal & England)

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England midfielder Declan Rice speaks to the press

Is there a better all-action midfielder in world football right now? Declan Rice inspired Arsenal to their first Premier League title since 2004, entirely justifying his massive transfer fee. While he desperately hoped to follow that domestic triumph with international glory, a third-place finish with England is nothing to scoff at. He even managed to find the back of the net in the bronze final against France.

2025/26 Highlights: Premier League Champion.

World Cup 2026 Stats: 7 appearances, 1 goal, 2 assists.

10. Erling Haaland (Manchester City & Norway)

Erling Haaland of Manchester City

Erling Haaland continues to break records and produce video-game statistics. He was vital in Manchester City's domestic cup double, scoring the winning goal against Arsenal in April and securing both the League Cup and FA Cup. On his World Cup debut, he proved his quality translates to the international stage, putting Brazil to the sword in the last 16 and netting seven goals before Norway was eliminated in the quarter-finals by England.

2025/26 Highlights: League Cup winner, FA Cup winner.