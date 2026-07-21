List of the 6 countries that have qualified for the 2030 FIFA World Cup
Spain have just lifted the 2026 FIFA World Cup trophy, but attention is already turning to the next edition of football's biggest tournament in 2030.
The 24th FIFA World Cup will make history as the first tournament to be hosted across three countries on two continents, with Spain, Portugal and Morocco serving as the main hosts.
In a unique twist to celebrate the competition's centenary, the opening matches will also take place in South America, making the 2030 edition one of the most remarkable World Cups ever staged.
A Historic Celebration of 100 Years of the FIFA World Cup
The 2030 FIFA World Cup marks 100 years since the inaugural tournament was held in Uruguay in 1930.
To commemorate the milestone, FIFA has approved a special centenary celebration, with the tournament's first three matches taking place in the following locations:
Uruguay
Argentina
Paraguay
The opening ceremony is expected to be held in Montevideo, Uruguay's capital, where the first-ever FIFA World Cup began a century earlier.
Uruguay won the inaugural tournament by defeating Argentina in the 1930 final, while Paraguay was selected because it is home to CONMEBOL, the oldest football confederation in the world.
According to FIFA, the centenary celebration recognises the historic importance of South America in the birth of the World Cup.
Why Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay Were Chosen
FIFA explained that the special arrangement was unanimously approved by the FIFA Council following consultations with all continental confederations.
The governing body said the 2030 tournament represents a symbolic milestone, celebrating 100 years since the first FIFA World Cup was played in South America.
As part of that celebration:
Uruguay will host the centenary opening match in Montevideo.
Argentina will stage one commemorative fixture as runners-up of the inaugural World Cup.
Paraguay will also host one match in recognition of its role as the headquarters of CONMEBOL.
Seven Nations to Automatically Qualify
One of the biggest talking points ahead of the 2030 tournament is that seven countries will qualify automatically.
The automatic qualifiers are the following:
Spain
Portugal
Morocco
Uruguay
Argentina
Paraguay
Spain, Portugal and Morocco qualify as the tournament's main hosts, while Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay receive automatic places for hosting the centenary celebration matches.
2030 FIFA World Cup Host Stadiums
FIFA has approved 23 proposed stadiums across the seven host nations.
Argentina
Buenos Aires – Estadio Monumental
Morocco
Agadir – Adrar Stadium
Casablanca – Hassan II Stadium
Fez – Fez Stadium
Marrakesh – Marrakesh Stadium
Rabat – Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium
Tangier – Ibn Batouta Stadium
Paraguay
Asunción – Estadio Osvaldo Domínguez
Dibb
Portugal
Lisbon – Estádio da Luz
Lisbon – Estádio José Alvalade
Porto – Estádio do Dragão
Spain
Barcelona – Camp Nou
Barcelona – RCDE Stadium
Bilbao – San Mamés
Las Palmas – Estadio Gran Canaria
Madrid – Santiago Bernabéu
Madrid – Metropolitano Stadium
San Sebastián – Anoeta Stadium
Seville – Estadio de La Cartuja
Valencia – Nou Mestalla
Vigo – Balaídos Stadium
Zaragoza – Nueva Romareda
Uruguay
Montevideo – Estadio Centenario
A World Cup Like No Other
The 2030 FIFA World Cup promises to be unlike any previous edition. With matches taking place across Europe, Africa and South America, the tournament will honour the competition's rich history while showcasing football on an unprecedented global scale.
Following Spain's triumph at the 2026 World Cup, fans can now look forward to another historic chapter as seven nations unite to host one of the biggest sporting events in the world.