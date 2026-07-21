List of the 6 countries that have qualified for the 2030 FIFA World Cup

The 2030 FIFA World Cup will be hosted by seven nations across Europe, Africa and South America. Here's everything you need to know.

Spain have just lifted the 2026 FIFA World Cup trophy, but attention is already turning to the next edition of football's biggest tournament in 2030.

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The 24th FIFA World Cup will make history as the first tournament to be hosted across three countries on two continents, with Spain, Portugal and Morocco serving as the main hosts.

In a unique twist to celebrate the competition's centenary, the opening matches will also take place in South America, making the 2030 edition one of the most remarkable World Cups ever staged.

A Historic Celebration of 100 Years of the FIFA World Cup

The 2030 FIFA World Cup marks 100 years since the inaugural tournament was held in Uruguay in 1930.

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To commemorate the milestone, FIFA has approved a special centenary celebration, with the tournament's first three matches taking place in the following locations:

Uruguay

Argentina

Paraguay

The opening ceremony is expected to be held in Montevideo, Uruguay's capital, where the first-ever FIFA World Cup began a century earlier.

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Uruguay won the inaugural tournament by defeating Argentina in the 1930 final, while Paraguay was selected because it is home to CONMEBOL, the oldest football confederation in the world.

According to FIFA, the centenary celebration recognises the historic importance of South America in the birth of the World Cup.

Why Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay Were Chosen

FIFA explained that the special arrangement was unanimously approved by the FIFA Council following consultations with all continental confederations.

The governing body said the 2030 tournament represents a symbolic milestone, celebrating 100 years since the first FIFA World Cup was played in South America.

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As part of that celebration:

Uruguay will host the centenary opening match in Montevideo.

Argentina will stage one commemorative fixture as runners-up of the inaugural World Cup.

Paraguay will also host one match in recognition of its role as the headquarters of CONMEBOL.

Seven Nations to Automatically Qualify

One of the biggest talking points ahead of the 2030 tournament is that seven countries will qualify automatically.

The automatic qualifiers are the following:

Spain

Portugal

Morocco

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Uruguay

Argentina

Paraguay

Spain, Portugal and Morocco qualify as the tournament's main hosts, while Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay receive automatic places for hosting the centenary celebration matches.

2030 FIFA World Cup Host Stadiums

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FIFA has approved 23 proposed stadiums across the seven host nations.

Argentina

Buenos Aires – Estadio Monumental

Morocco

Agadir – Adrar Stadium

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Casablanca – Hassan II Stadium

Fez – Fez Stadium

Marrakesh – Marrakesh Stadium

Rabat – Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium

Tangier – Ibn Batouta Stadium

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Paraguay

Asunción – Estadio Osvaldo Domínguez

Dibb

Portugal

Lisbon – Estádio da Luz

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Lisbon – Estádio José Alvalade

Porto – Estádio do Dragão

Spain

Barcelona – Camp Nou

Barcelona – RCDE Stadium

Bilbao – San Mamés

Las Palmas – Estadio Gran Canaria

Madrid – Santiago Bernabéu

Madrid – Metropolitano Stadium

San Sebastián – Anoeta Stadium

Seville – Estadio de La Cartuja

Valencia – Nou Mestalla

Vigo – Balaídos Stadium

Zaragoza – Nueva Romareda

Uruguay

Montevideo – Estadio Centenario

A World Cup Like No Other

The 2030 FIFA World Cup promises to be unlike any previous edition. With matches taking place across Europe, Africa and South America, the tournament will honour the competition's rich history while showcasing football on an unprecedented global scale.