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Ghana climbs 8 places in latest FIFA World Rankings, moves to 14th in Africa

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 10:45 - 21 July 2026
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Ghana climb 8 places in latest FIFA World Rankings, move to 14th in Africa
The Black Stars have risen eight places to 65th in the latest FIFA World Rankings after an impressive run to the Round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
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Ghana have made a significant leap in the latest FIFA World Rankings, climbing eight places to 65th following an impressive showing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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The Black Stars recorded the second-biggest rise in the latest global rankings, behind only Norway, who surged 12 places after their outstanding tournament campaign.

Ghana's World Cup success boosts the FIFA ranking

The rankings increase comes after Ghana reached the Round of 32 at the expanded 2026 FIFA World Cup, delivering one of their strongest performances at the tournament in recent years.

Drawn into a difficult group featuring England, Croatia and Panama, the Black Stars impressed by progressing to the knockout stage before their campaign ended with a narrow defeat to Colombia.

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Ghana opened the tournament with a hard-fought victory over Panama, followed it with a disciplined goalless draw against England, and secured a place among the best third-placed teams to qualify for the Round of 32.

The Black Stars move up in Africa

The latest FIFA rankings also see Ghana climb to 14th in Africa, improving their continental standing ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The improvement reflects the progress made under head coach Carlos Queiroz, whose side exceeded expectations at the World Cup with disciplined and competitive performances against some of the tournament's strongest teams.

Biggest rankings rise in years

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The eight-place jump represents Ghana's largest improvement in the FIFA World Rankings in several years and provides further confidence as the Black Stars prepare for their next international fixtures.

The latest rankings highlight Ghana's resurgence on the international stage following their return to the FIFA World Cup knockout rounds for the first time since 2010.

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